Another tourist tax introduced by Portugal: Details inside

LISBON - Tourist tax is becoming a norm in the modern world and more and more countries are now imposing the tax to stem the tide of overtourism and help achieve sustainability.

One of the most beautiful regions of Portugal would now be charging tourists who are over the age of 12. In a press statement, the Algarve said that all tourists will have to pay an all-year-round tourist tax for overnight stays for everyone over 12.

The statement read that the generated revenue will be allocated to improve the tourism infrastructure at a local level.

"In a municipality where tourism plays a fundamental role in the economy and where growing tourist demand has led to increased pressure on equipment, municipal infrastructures, urban and natural space, this tax represents a new source of financing that, in a complementary logic, will allow improvements to be made to municipal public and private assets, the provision of public information and support services for tourists and cultural and recreational services in the city," it said.

According to the details, the tourist tax in the municipality which is home to tourist hotspots including Praia do Carvoeiro, Ferragudo, and Porches will be €1 per night in the low season (November 1st to March 31st) ) and €2 per night in high season (April 1st to October 31st).

The tax would be charged up to a maximum of seven consecutive nights to all guests, aged 13 years or over and applies to anyone staying in hotels, inns, apartment hotels, tourist villages, tourist complexes (resorts), residential tourism enterprises, tourist apartments, rural tourism enterprises, parks camping and caravanning and local accommodation (house, apartment, accommodation establishments, as well as hostels).

There are some exemptions offered to the following individuals:

Guests with disabilities, with a disability equal to or greater than 60%

National and foreign students who enter the University of Algarve and who use tourist resorts and local accommodation establishments at the beginning of each academic year, up to a maximum of 60 (sixty) consecutive days

Guests, whose stay is motivated by treatment from a doctor, extending to a companion

Guests whose stay is the subject of a proven offer by a tourist enterprise or local accommodation establishment

This is not the first time that any region or country has introduced a tourist tax. Countries like Indonesia, the United Kingdom, Amsterdam, Greece, Italy, and Germany amongst others have introduced similar types of taxes to keep tourism sustainable and environment friendly.