Former captain Bismah Maroof retires from international cricket

01:18 PM | 25 Apr, 2024
LAHORE – Former captain Bismah Maroof has announced her retirement from all cricket with immediate effect.

A left-handed batswoman, Bismah made her ODI debut against India in 2006 and her T20I debut against Ireland in 2009. She went on to represent Pakistan in 276 international matches, the most by any Pakistan women cricketer. She has scored 6,262 international runs, including 33 half-centuries, and has taken 80 international wickets with her right-arm leg-spin.

“I have decided to retire from the game I love the most. It has been an incredible journey, filled with challenges, victories, and unforgettable memories.

The former captain said, “I want to express my gratitude to my family, who has supported me throughout my cricketing journey, from the very beginning until now.

“I also want to extend my thanks to the Pakistan Cricket Board for believing in me and providing the platform to showcase my talent. The support from the PCB has been invaluable, particularly in implementing the first-ever parental policy for me, which enabled me to represent my country at the highest level while being a mother.

“I am deeply grateful to the fans whose unwavering support has been a constant throughout my career, wherever and whenever I represented my country.

“Lastly, I would like to thank my fellow players, who have become like family to me. The camaraderie we shared both on and off the field is something I will cherish forever.”

The southpaw also captained the side in 96 international matches. She represented Pakistan in four editions of the ICC Women’s 50-over World Cup (2009, 2013, 2017, and 2022), captaining the team in the 2022 edition held in New Zealand.

In T20Is, Bismah featured for Pakistan in eight editions of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup (2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020, and 2023) and led the side in the 2020 and 2023 editions held in Australia and South Africa, respectively.

Former captain Bismah Maroof retires from international cricket

