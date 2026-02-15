Bakhtawar Bhutto slams Imran Khan over “Forced Divorce and Nikah During Iddat”

ISLAMABAD – Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, daughter of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, launched a blistering attack on Imran Khan and his party, accusing them of moral duplicity and character assassination.

In bold statement on X, Bakhtawar said there was “literally no level too low” for Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf supporters. She defended her own family, saying that her parents were lawfully married and that visitation rights were formally determined by courts. Drawing a sharp contrast, she alleged that Imran Khan forced a married woman with children to divorce and then rushed into remarriage without observing Islamic law. “PTI should stop preaching and sit down,” she added.

Literally no level of low for PTI filth. Our parents were married & got rights of visit through courts. Unlike Imran Khan that forced a married woman with children to divorce & couldn’t even wait the Islamic lawful duration before re marriage. PTI don’t preach 🤮. Sit down. https://t.co/QLZWGyxnL3 — Bakhtawar B-Zardari (@BakhtawarBZ) February 15, 2026

Her remarks come amid a growing legal storm surrounding Imran Khan’s marriage to his third wife Bushra bibi. Couple of years back., cleric Mufti Mohammad Saeed testified that he solemnized the nikah while Bushra Bibi was still observing iddat, the waiting period after divorce under Islamic law.

The testimony was presented before senior civil judge during proceedings initiated against the former prime minister, alleging he violated religious and legal norms by marrying during the iddat period. Under Islamic law, iddat is a roughly 130-day period of abstinence following divorce or the death of a husband, during which a woman is not permitted to remarry.

For the unversed, Khan tied knot with Bushra Bibi in 2018, triggering controversy that continues to reverberate through Pakistan’s political landscape.