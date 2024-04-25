SC orders removal of barriers from outside Rangers headquarters in Karachi

KARACHI – The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the authorities concerned to remove barriers from outside Rangers Headquarters and other public and private buildings within three days.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa issued the order while hearing a case at the Karachi Registry against encroachment in the southern port city.

The top judge remarked that blocking roads is illegal, adding that no one will be allowed to create hindrances on the roads. He lamented that the federal and provincial governments involved in placing barriers on the roads, obstructing the free movement of people.

CJP Isa ordered that the bill of expenses incurred on removing the barriers be sent to the government officers and amount should be recovered from them.

He instructed the Rangers to remove the barriers placed outside its headquarters, adding that all roads of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation should be cleared of encroachments.

The top judge has also ordered the authorities to submit a report in this regard.