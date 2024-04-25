SC orders removal of barriers from outside Rangers headquarters in Karachi

KARACHI – The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the authorities concerned to remove barriers from outside Rangers Headquarters and other public and private buildings within three days.
Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa issued the order while hearing a case at the Karachi Registry against encroachment in the southern port city.
The top judge remarked that blocking roads is illegal, adding that no one will be allowed to create hindrances on the roads. He lamented that the federal and provincial governments involved in placing barriers on the roads, obstructing the free movement of people.
CJP Isa ordered that the bill of expenses incurred on removing the barriers be sent to the government officers and amount should be recovered from them.
He instructed the Rangers to remove the barriers placed outside its headquarters, adding that all roads of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation should be cleared of encroachments.
The top judge has also ordered the authorities to submit a report in this regard.
Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US Dollar and other currencies on April 25, 2024 Monday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.
Euro comes down to 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 342.5 for buying, and 346 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.5
|346
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.30
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|182.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.81
|748.81
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.93
|40.33
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.61
|912.61
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.28
|58.88
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.46
|25.76
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.48
|731.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.52
|77.22
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.43
|307.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.51
|7.66
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.