AIOU declares results of PhD, MPhil and MS programmes Autumn 2019

LAHORE - Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Wednesday declared final result of its some PhD, MPhil and MS programmes, of Autumn 2019.

The programmes include PhD (Iqbalyiat Urdu) MPhil (Physics, Chemistry and Urdu) and MS (Computer Science and Community Health and Nitration).

According to Controller Exams, the results had been posted at the University's official website as well as communicated to the students at their postal address.

Meanwhile, the University has offered admission in MS/MPh, PhD and BS (face-to-face) for semester Spring, 2020.

The applications for the admissions will be received till February 14.