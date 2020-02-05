AIOU declares results of PhD, MPhil and MS programmes Autumn 2019
Share
LAHORE - Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Wednesday declared final result of its some PhD, MPhil and MS programmes, of Autumn 2019.
The programmes include PhD (Iqbalyiat Urdu) MPhil (Physics, Chemistry and Urdu) and MS (Computer Science and Community Health and Nitration).
According to Controller Exams, the results had been posted at the University's official website as well as communicated to the students at their postal address.
Meanwhile, the University has offered admission in MS/MPh, PhD and BS (face-to-face) for semester Spring, 2020.
The applications for the admissions will be received till February 14.
- China: Death toll rises to 563 due to Coronavirus01:56 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- CJP Gulzar warns CM Sindh of starting contempt proceeding in KCR case01:17 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- Turkish President Erdogan to address joint sitting of parliament on ...01:16 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- PML-Q warns PM Imran of consequences if promises are not fulfilled12:55 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
-
- Kashmir's continue to suffer and see-saw between hope and ...01:53 PM | 5 Feb, 2020
- Mehwish Hayat is not performing at the PSL opening ceremony this year01:12 PM | 5 Feb, 2020
- WATCH: Sanam Saeed and Zoe Viccaji jamming to Mama Mia at Rachel ...05:18 PM | 4 Feb, 2020
- Envoy recommends not to evacuate Pakistanis from coronavirus-hit Wuhan11:04 AM | 2 Feb, 2020
- OGRA recommends hike in petroleum prices for January 202006:54 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan asks UNMOGIP to brief UNSC on Kashmir situation07:21 PM | 29 Dec, 2019
- 2020 will be year of development, prosperity: Firdous04:01 PM | 28 Dec, 2019