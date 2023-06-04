Search

Pakistan

PTI President Parvez Elahi sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

Web Desk 09:51 PM | 4 Jun, 2023

LAHORE – A local court on Sunday rejected Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment's (ACE) request for physical remand of PTI President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and sent him to jail on 14-day judicial remand.

The ACE had requested physical remand of Parvez Elahi, who has served as speaker of the Punjab Assembly and then chief minister of Punjab during Imran Khan's tenure.

The ACE detained the former chief minister for the third time on Saturday, following two successive orders for his release from courts in Lahore and Gujranwala. On Saturday he was arrested for the third time, this time in connection with "illegal" recruitments in the Punjab Assembly.

After hearing both sides, Judicial Magistrate Ghulam Murtaza Virk reserved the verdict. He later announced the verdict, sending Elahi on judicial remand.

'Firmly stand by PTI'

Speaking to the media outside the court, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi denied he has any disagreements with PTI chairman Imran Khan. "I am firmly committed to the PTI and its leadership, and I assure party members that the current administration will not be able to shake our resolve."

Parvez Elahi stated that it made no difference how many cases were filed against him.

"Even if there are 800 or 1,000 cases, it makes no difference because my hands are clean," he explained.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

