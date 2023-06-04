Hajj 2023: Here’s how many Pakistani pilgrims have reached Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistani government began sending pilgrims to Saudi Arabia as part of the official Hajj programme on May 21.

Since the government begin special flight operation over 40,000 Pakistanis have travelled to Saudi Arabia to perform the annual Hajj pilgrimage, according to a statement released by the government in Islamabad on Sunday.

In January, Saudi authorities reinstated Pakistan's pre-pandemic Hajj quota of 179,210 pilgrims and removed the upper age limit of 65. The government scheme will accommodate approximately 80,000 Pakistani pilgrims, with the remainder handled by commercial tour companies.

Out of 40,000 pilgrims, 13095 have arrived in Makkah after completing their eight-day stay at Madinah while others have been accommodated in Madinah Munawwarah.

These numbers also include 1000 hajj pilgrims who arrived in Saudi Arabia under private hajj scheme through 18 hajj group operators.

According to the spokesperson of Ministry of Religious Affairs, Muhammad Umar Butt the Ministry's monitoring team has completed the assessment of 12 hajj group operators.

He said arrangements are being made to provide the sacrifice coupons for the pilgrims at their accommodations.

Umar Butt said 522 Moavineen including medical mission is present in Saudi Arabia to assist pilgrims in every possible manner.

Out of these 334 are deputed at Makkah, 172 at Madinah while 19 at Jeddah Airport.

It is pertinent to mention that this is first full force Hajj after 2019 in which around 17,9,000 Pakistani pilgrims will participate.