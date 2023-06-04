Hajj 2023: Here’s how many Pakistani pilgrims have reached Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistani government began sending pilgrims to Saudi Arabia as part of the official Hajj programme on May 21.
Since the government begin special flight operation over 40,000 Pakistanis have travelled to Saudi Arabia to perform the annual Hajj pilgrimage, according to a statement released by the government in Islamabad on Sunday.
In January, Saudi authorities reinstated Pakistan's pre-pandemic Hajj quota of 179,210 pilgrims and removed the upper age limit of 65. The government scheme will accommodate approximately 80,000 Pakistani pilgrims, with the remainder handled by commercial tour companies.
Out of 40,000 pilgrims, 13095 have arrived in Makkah after completing their eight-day stay at Madinah while others have been accommodated in Madinah Munawwarah.
These numbers also include 1000 hajj pilgrims who arrived in Saudi Arabia under private hajj scheme through 18 hajj group operators.
According to the spokesperson of Ministry of Religious Affairs, Muhammad Umar Butt the Ministry's monitoring team has completed the assessment of 12 hajj group operators.
He said arrangements are being made to provide the sacrifice coupons for the pilgrims at their accommodations.
Umar Butt said 522 Moavineen including medical mission is present in Saudi Arabia to assist pilgrims in every possible manner.
Out of these 334 are deputed at Makkah, 172 at Madinah while 19 at Jeddah Airport.
It is pertinent to mention that this is first full force Hajj after 2019 in which around 17,9,000 Pakistani pilgrims will participate.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 4, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|298.9
|302.15
|Euro
|EUR
|321
|325
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|375.5
|380
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|82
|83
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|80
|81.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|758.24
|766.24
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|228
|230
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.18
|40.58
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.16
|41.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.39
|36.74
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.08
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|927
|936
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.94
|62.54
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.16
|175.16
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|740.5
|748.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.37
|79.07
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|220
|222
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.36
|26.66
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|314.07
|316.57
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.21
|8.36
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 230,800 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs180,756 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 210,832.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Karachi
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Islamabad
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Peshawar
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Quetta
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Sialkot
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Attock
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Gujranwala
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Jehlum
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Multan
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Gujrat
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Nawabshah
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Chakwal
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Hyderabad
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Nowshehra
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Sargodha
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Faisalabad
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Mirpur
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
