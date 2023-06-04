Search

Lifestyle

"Vienna, you are my home:" Ushna Shah shares glimpses from her new life

Noor Fatima 10:35 PM | 4 Jun, 2023
Source: Ushna Shah (Instagram)

From Disneyland to Paris to Austria, Pakistani actress Ushna Shah's romantic getaway with her darling husband — Hamza Amin — has the internet obsessed. The recently wed duo has been setting couple goals with their PDA filled photos and vidoes on Instagram every now and then.

The Amins — as Shah likes to call themselves — spent Eid ul Fitr previously in Austria, and went back to their "home" once again after their world tour.

In an Instagram video, the Habs actress shared candid moments from family time in Vienna showing her 2.6 millions followers a glimpse into her new amazing "home." 

From food to giggles to cozying up to her hubby, Shah is definitely living the best of her life.

Shah captioned the video, "Wien, du bist mein Zuhause" which translates to Vienna, you are my home.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ushna Shah-Amin (@ushnashah)

For those unversed, the Parizaad famed actress tied the knot with long-time beau Hamza Amin in a daytime Nikkah ceremony in Karachi with only the couple's family and friends in attendance. The couple had been courting for months before announcing their wedding in December while the functions were held in February.

Impatient Ushna Shah is 'counting days' to reunite with husband

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Hira Mani and her husband spotted at the trailer launch of 'Teri Meri Kahaniyaan'

11:18 PM | 3 Jun, 2023

Aamna Sharif sets temperature soaring with new beach pictures

02:13 PM | 3 Jun, 2023

Kubra Khan speaks candidly about her item song in 'Superstar'

10:02 PM | 2 Jun, 2023

Meet Shafina Shah – the Miss Pakistan World 2023

09:55 PM | 2 Jun, 2023

Hania Aamir shares "lit" throwback pictures

01:29 AM | 2 Jun, 2023

Ushna Shah wearing black backless dress during Paris getaway steals spotlight

07:29 PM | 2 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

US State Department officially clarifies travel advisory for overseas ...

11:45 PM | 4 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – June 4, 2023

09:18 AM | 4 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 4, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 4, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 298.9 302.15
Euro EUR 321 325
UK Pound Sterling GBP 375.5 380
U.A.E Dirham AED 82 83
Saudi Riyal SAR 80 81.2
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 758.24 766.24
Canadian Dollar CAD 228 230
China Yuan CNY 40.18 40.58
Danish Krone DKK 41.16 41.56
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.39 36.74
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.56
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.08
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 927 936
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.94 62.54
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.16 175.16
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.67 25.97
Omani Riyal OMR 740.5 748.5
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.37 79.07
Singapore Dollar SGD 220 222
Swedish Korona SEK 26.36 26.66
Swiss Franc CHF 314.07 316.57
Thai Bhat THB 8.21 8.36

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 4, 2023

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today:

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 230,800 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,190.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs180,756 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 210,832.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan: Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Karachi PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Islamabad PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Peshawar PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Quetta PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Sialkot PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Attock PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Gujranwala PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Jehlum PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Multan PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Bahawalpur PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Gujrat PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Nawabshah PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Chakwal PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Hyderabad PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Nowshehra PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Sargodha PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Faisalabad PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Mirpur PKR 232,500 PKR 2125

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: