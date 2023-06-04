"Vienna, you are my home:" Ushna Shah shares glimpses from her new life

From Disneyland to Paris to Austria, Pakistani actress Ushna Shah's romantic getaway with her darling husband — Hamza Amin — has the internet obsessed. The recently wed duo has been setting couple goals with their PDA filled photos and vidoes on Instagram every now and then.

The Amins — as Shah likes to call themselves — spent Eid ul Fitr previously in Austria, and went back to their "home" once again after their world tour.

In an Instagram video, the Habs actress shared candid moments from family time in Vienna showing her 2.6 millions followers a glimpse into her new amazing "home."

From food to giggles to cozying up to her hubby, Shah is definitely living the best of her life.

Shah captioned the video, "Wien, du bist mein Zuhause" which translates to Vienna, you are my home.

For those unversed, the Parizaad famed actress tied the knot with long-time beau Hamza Amin in a daytime Nikkah ceremony in Karachi with only the couple's family and friends in attendance. The couple had been courting for months before announcing their wedding in December while the functions were held in February.