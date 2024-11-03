Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Nargis claims husband Majid Bashir having ‘affair with Aftab Iqbal’s ex-wife Maryam Hussain’

ISLAMABAD – Assault case on former stage actor and dancer Nargis continues to unfold and it turns out to be a love triangle, with the entry of this character who happened to be the former wife of famous Pakistan televangelist Aftab Iqbal.

After shocking claims of assault by husband Inspector Majid, Nargis also accused him of adultery. The situation escalated when she shared a video showing her injuries, which sparked widespread outrage, prompting the minister’s action.

A journalist of local TV interviewed Nargis and her brother to reveal the details of the incident, and the actor narrated her ordeal. She mentioned that her husband is having an affair with Maryam Ali Hussain, a former dancer, who co-hosted Khabarnak and later married Aftab Iqbal, with whom she had two sons before the couple separated.

Nargis claims that Majid assaulted her to transfer her assets including a farmhouse, a plaza, and a large plot of land to him, intending to give them to Maryam. When she confronted him, he allegedly became physically abusive, with a recent incident involving him striking her with his service pistol.

A case was lodged against Majid Bashir, after Punjab Chief Minister took notice of the case. Maryam Nawaz assured her of a thorough investigation.

Celebrities also rallied in support of Nargis, raising voice against domestic violence and its broader societal implications.

Actress Nargis assaulted by husband over money dispute

