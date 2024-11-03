Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Which countries allow you to drive with Pakistani License? details inside

LAHORE—Driving abroad for Pakistanis just got simpler, as the International Driving License is now valid in 132 countries.

Pakistani nationals can now drive legally in 132 countries. The initiative aims to simplify travel for Pakistanis by allowing them to travel to various countries without the need for additional documentation.

Those having valid documentation can drive in the United States, Canada, UK, Australia, and New Zealand. It also covers key European nations such as Germany, France, Italy, and Spain, along with popular Asian locations like Japan, South Korea, and Malaysia.

The list of countries where the IDL is valid is diverse, extending from the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia to South Africa and Thailand. Several countries in Latin America including Brazil, Argentina, and Chile, as well as several nations in the Caribbean and the Pacific.

For more details, please visit https://traffic.punjabpolice.gov.pk/international_driving_licence

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

