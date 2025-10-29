Has Naseebo Lal given birth at the age of 56?

Rumors had been circulating on social media claiming that famous Pakistani folk singer Naseebo Lal had given birth to a baby boy.

The speculation began after a video surfaced showing the singer in a hospital holding a baby, lovingly calling him her son. Her husband was also seen with her in the maternity ward, and both appeared overjoyed.

Following the video, social media users began spreading unverified claims that the 56-year-old singer had given birth.

However, Naseebo Lal’s family clarified the situation, confirming that the singer had actually become a grandmother, as her son Murad welcomed a baby.

Naseebo Lal explained, “The baby is my son’s child — but he feels like my own son, which is why I said that.”