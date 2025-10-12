Nora Fatehi raises temperature in Red Hot Dress; See Viral Pictures

Bollywood dancing diva Nora Fatehi has done it again as former Bigg Boss contestant shared series of breathtaking snaps on Instagram, and fans are absolutely loving it.

Donning a red velvet high-slit gown, Nora’s glam game is on point. The bold slit, paired with strappy high heels, added the perfect touch of elegance and allure. She completed her look with smoky eyes and red lips, making her appearance nothing short of mesmerizing.

Fans can’t get enough of her sizzling poses, and the photos are going viral across social media, with everyone raving about her impeccable style.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

(Photo: @norafatehi/Instagram)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harper’s Bazaar Arabia (@harpersbazaararabia)

Nora made her Bollywood debut in 2014 with Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans but truly stole hearts with her iconic dance numbers in Telugu hits like Temper, Baahubali: The Beginning, and Kick 2. Her stint on Bigg Boss 2015 made her a household name, and she’s been unstoppable ever since.