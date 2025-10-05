Shama Sikander stuns fans with bold poolside Bikini Pictures

MUMBAI – Bold and sensational Indian movies star Shama Sikander is turning heads once again. At age of 44, the Bypass Road actress is setting social media on fire with her daring and glamorous bikini photos that show she’s still at the top of her style game.

Sharing series of black-and-white printed bikini shots, Shama posed elegantly by a swimming pool, radiating confidence, poise, and timeless beauty. Fans were quick to react, flooding her Instagram with likes, compliments, and praise for her fit and flawless figure.

Known for her work in several TV shows, reality programs, music videos, and films, Shama continues to captivate audiences even while taking a break from acting. Her social media presence remains as bold and vibrant as ever, keeping fans enchanted with her charm and glamour.

With these latest pictures, Shama Sikander proves that style, confidence, and allure only get better with age, leaving fans and followers in awe of her everlasting star power.