Malala Yousafzai reveals trying weed at Oxford

Malala Yousafzai shocked many by recalling an incident from her student days in the UK, revealing that she once tried weed with friends at Oxford University.

In an interview with a British newspaper, the Nobel laureate shared that the experience triggered intense flashbacks, making her feel as though she had returned to her hometown, Swat — reliving the fear, screams, and bloodshed of her attack.

Malala said she had believed those painful memories were long gone, but the drug instantly brought her back to that traumatic time, recalling the school bus, the gunman, and the sound of bullets.

She described suffering a panic attack as the effects intensified. Friends tried to calm her down in a room as she vomited, advising her not to go to the hospital due to the drug in her system.

Malala admitted she couldn’t sleep all night, haunted by the fear that she might not wake up alive.