Alyzeh Gabol, husband Zoraiz Malik expecting first child

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani model Alyzeh Gabol and husband Zoraiz Malik are expecting their first child together, it emerged on Wednesday.

It is the second marriage of Gabol and Malik and they also have kids from their first marriages as former is mother of a girl and latter has a son.

Zoraiz Malik announced the news in Instagram note, in which he also touched various topics, including online bullying, his first marriage and mother’s involvement in his personal life.

“I have been quiet about my personal life but lately My mother has made things extremely difficult for me and whatever is happening with my wife Alyzeh!” he wrote.

“There is a limit to one's tolerance for online that my wife has been a subject to for something we both decided together and she has no part whatsoever in the failure of my 1st marriage. I think whatever happening in my personal life is none of anyones concern.”

“We are expecting a child very soon who does not need my mothers help or name,” he announced.

Last year, Alyzey Gabol tied the knot with Malik in an intimate ceremony in Dubai. After months of their marriage, Zoraiz Malik’s mother claimed that the couple had parted ways as she shared divorce deed on her Instagram.

However, the couple had been rejecting the rumours.