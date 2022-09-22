Rabi Pirzada severely criticises transgender bill

Transgender Rights Bill has once again stirred up debate in the parliament, among masses and on the internet.

The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, was enacted in 2018. The law allows transgender persons equal rights to education, basic health facilities, writing their transgender identity on their identity cards and passports, besides the right to vote and contest elections.

The fiasco stems from the Transgender Bill lambasted for legally allowing same-sex marriage in Pakistan.

Rabi Pirzada is among the critics who have come forward to slam the legislation. She also pointed out people who are promoting inappropriate acts in the garb of rights protection:

ہمارے معاشرے میں ایک ٹرینڈ بن گیا ہے، ٹرانس جینڈرز (خواجہ سرا)کو پروموٹ کرنا، وہ بھی تعلیم اور نوکری پر نہیں بلکہ الٹی سیدھی حرکتوں اور باتوں پر۔ نئی نسلُ بھی ان کی طرف راغب ہو رہی ہے۔ سکول کے بچے بھی ان کو فولو کرتے ہیں۔ سوشل میڈیا پیجز ان کو پروموٹ کرتے ہیں، قومِ لوط بھول گئے؟ — Rabi Pirzada (@Rabipirzada) September 21, 2022

ہم خود اپنا مستقبل اپنی نسلیں تباہ کر رہے ہیں۔ اکثر لوگ مشہور ہونے کیلیے خود بن رہے ہیں، جو اصل خواجہ سرا ہیں وہ عزت دار اور شرم والے لوگ ہوتے ہیں۔ اللہ کا واسطہ اپنی اولاد کو اس فتنے سے محفوظ رکھیں۔ یہ ہماری قوم کو تباہ کرنے کی سازش ہے۔ اپنے بچوں کو کہیں انکی عزت کریں فولو نہیں — Rabi Pirzada (@Rabipirzada) September 21, 2022