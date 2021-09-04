Mehreen Syed opens training center to empower Pakistan's transgender community

Supermodel Mehreen Syed has proved her mettle in the world of modelling and this comes as no surprise given she is a beauty with brains.

The 39-year-old supermodel has many jewels to her crown but now she has decided to enable the transgender community with diverse skills.

Needless to say, transgenders have been continuously shunned by society and disowned by their families. Now, a minority of social workers have taken up the tedious challenge to make efforts for the betterment of the abandoned community.

Syed has set up a training centre iCARE for the transgender community in Lahore where the visiting members will be facilitated with make-up and grooming classes.

While talking to a local news outlet, Mehreen said that she herself teaches various skills to the people.

Furthermore, the supermodel also addressed society's negligence towards the transgender community. She maintained that practical steps are needed to make transgender's useful citizens of society.

Syed is amongst Pakistan’s top supermodels, businesswomen, L’Oreal Spokesperson, CEO of International Fashion academy and Lux Style Model of The Year.