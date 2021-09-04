Noor Bukhari trolled over remarks on Sidharth Shukla’s death
Share
The news of the untimely demise of popular Indian actor Sidharth Shukla has left everyone in Bollywood and several in Pakistan in a state of shock and sadness.
The 40-year-actor suffered a massive heart attack and died in his sleep. He was brought dead to Mumbai's Cooper Hospital.
Pakistani stars and fans also took to social media to share their condolences. Among them was Noor Bukhari who shared her condolences and recalled the tragic love story of the late actor and Shehnaaz Gill.
As the internet grieves Shukla's death, SidNaaz fans are devastated as the blooming love had an abrupt end and Noor is one of the fans.
Bukhari expressed her grief and sadness over the tragedy which was met with intense criticism and the public started giving their two cents on the matter.
Keyboard warriors flocked to the comment section and complained that despite the death of pro-freedom Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Geelani, netizens continues to grieve Shukla’s death. Moreover, many trolls said that the former actress is a hypocrite. Here are the demeaning remarks.
Sidharth Shukla was best known for his role in the long-running TV show Balika Vadhu and Bigg Boss.
Here's what Sidharth Shukla said in his last ... 04:10 PM | 2 Sep, 2021
The tragic news of popular television and film actor Sidharth Shukla’s sudden demise has left everyone ...
-
-
-
- Pakistan’s Sirbaz Khan all set to scale ninth of the world’s 14 ...03:30 PM | 4 Sep, 2021
- Biden orders to declassify probe documents of Sep. 11 attacks02:42 PM | 4 Sep, 2021
-
-
- Late Nazia Hassan's husband files Rs1B damages suit against Zohaib09:51 PM | 3 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021