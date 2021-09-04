LolaVie – Jennifer Aniston set to launch own beauty brand

Following the likes of Kim Kardashian West, Kylie Jenner, Jessica Alba and Rihanna, Hollywood A-lister Jennifer Aniston will be launching her own beauty brand.

The Friends star has teased her massive fan following with the release of her own brand, LolaVie. It will be unveiled on September 9.

While the product list remains unknown, a trademark was previously listed for face and body lotion, shower gel, candles and hair care back in July 2019, the New York Post's Page Six column reports.

Turning to her Instagram handle, the 52-year-old shared a stunning shot and teased her followers with a BTS, "Something's coming."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)

Jennifer previously admitted she wishes she's learned not to take her "gorgeous skin for granted" when she was younger.

Jennifer also holds the title of the chief creative officer at Vital Proteins and has long been the face of Aveeno,

The We're the Millers star is the latest celebrity to launch their own beauty brand. Stars like Kim Kardashian West, Kylie Jenner, Jessica Alba and Rihanna’s beauty lines have gone on to become household names.