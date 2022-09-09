Pakistan’s Hamza Iqbal wins bronze in Commonwealth Karate Championship 2022

12:11 PM | 9 Sep, 2022
Pakistan’s Hamza Iqbal wins bronze in Commonwealth Karate Championship 2022
Source: Twitter
Share

BIRMINGHAM – Pakistani athlete Hamza Iqbal Raja bagged a bronze medal in Commonwealth Karate Championship 2022 being played at Birmingham.

The star karateka won the medal after knocking out Indian player Vivek Teja Cherupalli in first round in men’s -84 category bout. He defeated the opponent with impressive 8-0 score on the board.

However, he lost the quarter final contest by 7-2 to England’s Joe Kellaway. Despite facing defeat, his chances for winning a medal were alive as he entered in Repechage round.

The Azad Kashmir-based athlete defeated Wales’ Nathan Preece 11-5 to qualify for the next round where he bagged the bronze after defeated Cyprus’ Demetris Demetriades.

Another Pakistani Karateka, Saadi Abbas, participated in the championship but he could not win a medal for the country as he finished at 5th place.

Pakistan's first gold winner Nooh Dastagir Butt ... 12:35 AM | 4 Aug, 2022

Pakistani weightlifter Nooh Dastagir Butt on Wednesday bagged the maiden gold medal in the Commonwealth Games (CWG) ...

More From This Category
Mohammed Amir meets his all-time favourite ...
08:06 PM | 9 Sep, 2022
Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka win last match of Super ...
10:13 PM | 9 Sep, 2022
Bat used by Naseem Shah to hit match-winning ...
02:18 PM | 9 Sep, 2022
Mathew Hayden returns as Pakistan team mentor for ...
11:43 AM | 9 Sep, 2022
Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli dedicates first T20I ...
09:27 AM | 9 Sep, 2022
Asia Cup: ICC punishes Asif Ali, Fareed Ahmad ...
08:24 AM | 9 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Angelina Jolie files $250 million lawsuit against Brad Pitt
11:29 PM | 9 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr