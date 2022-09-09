Pakistan’s Hamza Iqbal wins bronze in Commonwealth Karate Championship 2022
Share
BIRMINGHAM – Pakistani athlete Hamza Iqbal Raja bagged a bronze medal in Commonwealth Karate Championship 2022 being played at Birmingham.
The star karateka won the medal after knocking out Indian player Vivek Teja Cherupalli in first round in men’s -84 category bout. He defeated the opponent with impressive 8-0 score on the board.
However, he lost the quarter final contest by 7-2 to England’s Joe Kellaway. Despite facing defeat, his chances for winning a medal were alive as he entered in Repechage round.
The Azad Kashmir-based athlete defeated Wales’ Nathan Preece 11-5 to qualify for the next round where he bagged the bronze after defeated Cyprus’ Demetris Demetriades.
Another Pakistani Karateka, Saadi Abbas, participated in the championship but he could not win a medal for the country as he finished at 5th place.
Pakistan's first gold winner Nooh Dastagir Butt ... 12:35 AM | 4 Aug, 2022
Pakistani weightlifter Nooh Dastagir Butt on Wednesday bagged the maiden gold medal in the Commonwealth Games (CWG) ...
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:23 AM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 10 September 202208:13 AM | 10 Sep, 2022
- UN chief appeals to world to help flood-hit Pakistan11:55 PM | 9 Sep, 2022
-
- Indian popstar calls Atif Aslam 'the singer with most impact on ...11:06 PM | 9 Sep, 2022
- 'Royal promotion': Prince William and Kate Middleton receive new ...10:39 PM | 9 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities mourn Queen Elizabeth09:23 PM | 9 Sep, 2022
- Prince William and Kate Middleton achieve new milestone after Queen's ...01:32 PM | 9 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022