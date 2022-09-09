Pakistan’s Hamza Iqbal wins bronze in Commonwealth Karate Championship 2022

BIRMINGHAM – Pakistani athlete Hamza Iqbal Raja bagged a bronze medal in Commonwealth Karate Championship 2022 being played at Birmingham.

The star karateka won the medal after knocking out Indian player Vivek Teja Cherupalli in first round in men’s -84 category bout. He defeated the opponent with impressive 8-0 score on the board.

However, he lost the quarter final contest by 7-2 to England’s Joe Kellaway. Despite facing defeat, his chances for winning a medal were alive as he entered in Repechage round.

The Azad Kashmir-based athlete defeated Wales’ Nathan Preece 11-5 to qualify for the next round where he bagged the bronze after defeated Cyprus’ Demetris Demetriades.

Another Pakistani Karateka, Saadi Abbas, participated in the championship but he could not win a medal for the country as he finished at 5th place.