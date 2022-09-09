Prince William and Kate Middleton achieve new milestone after Queen's death
Web Desk
01:32 PM | 9 Sep, 2022
Prince William and Kate Middleton achieve new milestone after Queen's death
Source: Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge (Instagram)
Share

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her grandson Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton's official Instagram account unlocked another achievement for the next monarch of England in line.

The social media platform of the couple secured over crossed 14 million followers.

The royal couple's Instagram account had a massive following of 13 million followers prior to their eldest son Prince George turning eight years old. The royal couple seemed to be stuck at 13.9 million followers for the last few months.

As soon as the couple shared the news of Queen Elizabeth passing away, their account reached 14 million followers.

Prince William and Kate hold the title of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and are next in line to become the King and Queen Consort of England. The Royal couple is undoubtedly the most lovable in the family.

Prince Charles becomes new King of England after ... 10:18 AM | 9 Sep, 2022

LONDON – Prince Charles has officially been named as new monarch of England after his mother Queen Elizabeth II, ...

More From This Category
Asia Cup: UAE police arrest 391 Afghan nationals ...
08:46 AM | 10 Sep, 2022
Angelina Jolie files $250 million lawsuit against ...
11:29 PM | 9 Sep, 2022
'Royal promotion': Prince William and Kate ...
10:39 PM | 9 Sep, 2022
Pakistani celebrities mourn Queen Elizabeth
09:23 PM | 9 Sep, 2022
Sikh Secessionist Referendum in Canada wins ...
09:00 PM | 9 Sep, 2022
Mohammed Amir meets his all-time favourite ...
08:06 PM | 9 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Angelina Jolie files $250 million lawsuit against Brad Pitt
11:29 PM | 9 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr