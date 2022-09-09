Prince William and Kate Middleton achieve new milestone after Queen's death

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her grandson Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton's official Instagram account unlocked another achievement for the next monarch of England in line.

The social media platform of the couple secured over crossed 14 million followers.

The royal couple's Instagram account had a massive following of 13 million followers prior to their eldest son Prince George turning eight years old. The royal couple seemed to be stuck at 13.9 million followers for the last few months.

As soon as the couple shared the news of Queen Elizabeth passing away, their account reached 14 million followers.

Prince William and Kate hold the title of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and are next in line to become the King and Queen Consort of England. The Royal couple is undoubtedly the most lovable in the family.