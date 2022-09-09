Bat used by Naseem Shah to hit match-winning sixes in PAKvAFG thriller put on auction

02:18 PM | 9 Sep, 2022
Bat used by Naseem Shah to hit match-winning sixes in PAKvAFG thriller put on auction
Source: A screengrab of Twitter video
Share

LAHORE – Pacer Naseem Shah is ruling the hearts of cricket fans once again but this time for showing his brilliant skills with bat when he turned the tables on Afghanistan in the last over, bagging unlikely win for Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 tournament.

When the last Pakistani pair was on the crease, the 19-year-old seamer saved the day by smashing two back-to-back sixes in last over to snatch victory for his team from the jaws of defeat and put his side in the final of the tournament.

The cricket bat used by Naseem Shah to hit the winning shots is now being put on auction for a charitable cause.

The young pacer displayed the magic shots after he lent bat from Mohammad Husnain on the crease.

Now, Husnain has gifted the six-hitting bat to Shah, who has announced to put it on auction to help flood victims in Pakistan.

He said that he will donate half of the amount from the auction to the flood relief efforts.

Flash floods triggered by abnormal monsoon rains have claimed over 1,340 lives and injured thousands of people as swaths of Pakistan are underwater.

The floods have overall affected over 33 million people in the South Asian country, with Balochistan and Sindh worst-hit regions. 

PAKvAFG: Naseem Shah takes Pakistan to Asia Cup ... 09:44 PM | 7 Sep, 2022

SHARJAH – Naseem Shah, the last man standing on the wicket, helped Pakistan grab an incredible victory over ...

More From This Category
Mohammed Amir meets his all-time favourite ...
08:06 PM | 9 Sep, 2022
Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka win last match of Super ...
10:13 PM | 9 Sep, 2022
Pakistan’s Hamza Iqbal wins bronze in ...
12:11 PM | 9 Sep, 2022
Mathew Hayden returns as Pakistan team mentor for ...
11:43 AM | 9 Sep, 2022
Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli dedicates first T20I ...
09:27 AM | 9 Sep, 2022
Asia Cup: ICC punishes Asif Ali, Fareed Ahmad ...
08:24 AM | 9 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Angelina Jolie files $250 million lawsuit against Brad Pitt
11:29 PM | 9 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr