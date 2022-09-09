Bat used by Naseem Shah to hit match-winning sixes in PAKvAFG thriller put on auction

LAHORE – Pacer Naseem Shah is ruling the hearts of cricket fans once again but this time for showing his brilliant skills with bat when he turned the tables on Afghanistan in the last over, bagging unlikely win for Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 tournament.

When the last Pakistani pair was on the crease, the 19-year-old seamer saved the day by smashing two back-to-back sixes in last over to snatch victory for his team from the jaws of defeat and put his side in the final of the tournament.

The cricket bat used by Naseem Shah to hit the winning shots is now being put on auction for a charitable cause.

The young pacer displayed the magic shots after he lent bat from Mohammad Husnain on the crease.

Now, Husnain has gifted the six-hitting bat to Shah, who has announced to put it on auction to help flood victims in Pakistan.

He said that he will donate half of the amount from the auction to the flood relief efforts.

The bat with which he struck the two last-over sixes — Naseem Shah decides to auction the bat gifted to him by Mohammad Hasnain for a charitable cause.

Flash floods triggered by abnormal monsoon rains have claimed over 1,340 lives and injured thousands of people as swaths of Pakistan are underwater.

The floods have overall affected over 33 million people in the South Asian country, with Balochistan and Sindh worst-hit regions.