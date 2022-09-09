UN chief in Pakistan on solidarity visit as flood death toll nears 1,350

ISLAMABAD – UN Secretary-General António Guterres has arrived in Pakistan on a two-day visit to express solidarity with the government and people of the South Asian country braving a colossal climate-induced natural disaster caused by unprecedented rains and floods across the country.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar received him at Islamabad International Airport.

During the visit, Secretary General Guterres will have meetings with the Pakistani leadership and senior officials to exchange views on the national and global response to this catastrophe caused by climate change.

The Secretary-General will travel to areas most impacted by the climate catastrophe.

He will interact with displaced families and oversee UN’s humanitarian response work in support of the Government’s relief efforts for millions of affected people.

According to the National Flood Response Coordination Centre (NFRCC), overall death toll in flash floods has surged 1,343, while the total number of injured reached 12,720.

More than 33 million people in Pakistan have been affected by the floods triggered by abnormal monsoon rains amplified by climate change. The floods have caused deaths, swept away homes, businesses as well as infrastructure.

