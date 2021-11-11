PAKvAUS: Babar Azam rewrites T20I history with new records
DUBAI – Pakistan skipper Babar Azam continues to set records since the start of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in the UAE.
While playing against Australia in a high-voltage semi-final match in Dubai, the 27-year-old surpassed former Australian player Matthew Hayden, who is currently serving as Pakistan’s batting consultant, to smashed highest scores in a T20 World Cup. Babar Azam scored 39 runs to break the record.
Hayden had scored 265 runs in 2007’s edition of the world cup.
The Pakistani batter has also beaten Indian player Virat Kohli to hit the fastest 2500 runs in the T20Is. Azam achieved the milestone in 62 matches and Kohli had attained the feat in 68 innings.
