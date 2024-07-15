Argentina overcomes Colombia 1-0 to clinch record 16th Copa America title

Argentina managed to defeat Colombia to claim record-breaking 16th Copa America title after a thrilling final in Miami.

Despite losing their captain Lionel Messi to a foot injury in the second half at Hard Rock Stadium, which left him in tears on the bench, Argentina prevailed.

Lautaro Martinez, the tournament's Golden Boot winner with his fifth goal, scored the decisive goal in extra time. This victory allows Argentina to surpass Uruguay for the most titles in the competition's history.

The historic win also marks the third major tournament victory in a row for Lionel Scaloni's team, after two Copa America titles and a World Cup win.

Angel Di Maria, who was playing his 145th and final game for Argentina, said, "It was written. It had to be like this. I dreamed of retiring in this way. I have so many beautiful feelings. I will be eternally grateful to this generation, which helped me achieve what I had always wanted.

The game faced massive delays due to chaotic scenes outside the stadium, where thousands of supporters were unable to enter. This resulted in the match, initially scheduled to start at 8 pm ET, being delayed until 9:22 pm ET.

Argentina's journey to the final included topping Group A with victories over Canada, Chile, and Peru, followed by a penalty shootout win against Ecuador in the quarterfinals, and a second win over Canada in the semifinals. This final marks their fourth in five attempts.

Colombia's path included wins over Paraguay and Costa Rica in Group D, a draw with Brazil, and then a 5-0 quarterfinal victory over Panama—the biggest margin of victory in the 2024 tournament—before defeating Uruguay in the semifinals to reach their third final and extend their unbeaten streak to 28 matches.

