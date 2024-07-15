Argentina overcomes Colombia 1-0 to clinch record 16th Copa America title

Argentina managed to defeat Colombia to claim record-breaking 16th Copa America title after a thrilling final in Miami.
Despite losing their captain Lionel Messi to a foot injury in the second half at Hard Rock Stadium, which left him in tears on the bench, Argentina prevailed.
Lautaro Martinez, the tournament's Golden Boot winner with his fifth goal, scored the decisive goal in extra time. This victory allows Argentina to surpass Uruguay for the most titles in the competition's history.
The historic win also marks the third major tournament victory in a row for Lionel Scaloni's team, after two Copa America titles and a World Cup win.
Angel Di Maria, who was playing his 145th and final game for Argentina, said, "It was written. It had to be like this. I dreamed of retiring in this way. I have so many beautiful feelings. I will be eternally grateful to this generation, which helped me achieve what I had always wanted.
The game faced massive delays due to chaotic scenes outside the stadium, where thousands of supporters were unable to enter. This resulted in the match, initially scheduled to start at 8 pm ET, being delayed until 9:22 pm ET.
Argentina's journey to the final included topping Group A with victories over Canada, Chile, and Peru, followed by a penalty shootout win against Ecuador in the quarterfinals, and a second win over Canada in the semifinals. This final marks their fourth in five attempts.
Colombia's path included wins over Paraguay and Costa Rica in Group D, a draw with Brazil, and then a 5-0 quarterfinal victory over Panama—the biggest margin of victory in the 2024 tournament—before defeating Uruguay in the semifinals to reach their third final and extend their unbeaten streak to 28 matches.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/27-Jun-2016/lionel-messi-announces-retirement-after-argentina-s-loss-to-chile-in-copa-america-final
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 15, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.8 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.25 and selling rate is 303.15.
British Pound rate is 355.15 for buying, and 358.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.8
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|301.25
|303.15
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.15
|358.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.37
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.55
|186.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741
|749
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.15
|311.65
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.