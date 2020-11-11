TikTok star Romaisa Khan says the leaked video is not hers
A video circulating on Whatsapp has taken the internet by storm. The private video was being shared around as TikTok star Romiasa Khan's 'leaked' video.
https://twitter.com/AbbAsi74289847/status/1326253412892221440?s=20
According to details, many people alleged that the girl resembling Khan could also be TikTok star, Malika Cheema.
However, that isn't the case. Khan has taken to social media to clear the air and rubbish all the hearsay. She shared that the girl in the inappropriate video isn't her or Cheema.
The 20-year-old star has a massive following on social media platforms. Hailing from Karachi, Khan has 3.5 million followers on the video-sharing app and 1.1 million followers on Instagram.
She recently made her TV debut with a rom-com drama series titled ‘Masters’.
