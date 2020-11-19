Pakistan-Russia military exercise Druzbha 2020 concludes

RAWALPINDI – A joint military exercise – Druzhba 2020 – between Pakistan and Russia concluded, said ISPR on Thursday.

The closing ceremony of the fifth joint military drill was held at National Counter Terrorism Center near Kharian.

Russian Ambassador Danila Ganich, Inspector General Training and Evaluation Lieutenant General Sher Afgun and senior Military officials from both the sides witnessed the ceremony.

Special Forces’ Pakistan-Russian Federation Contingent demonstrated real-time skilful drills and procedures of Counter Terrorism Operations.

The two week long Durzbha-V was conducted at Tarbela and NCTC Pabbi.

During the exercise, teams shared valuable experience in Counter Terrorism domain and displayed highest standards of training and professionalism.

Some 70 Russian troops and officers participated in the exercise that lasted for two weeks. Almost an equal number of soldiers were participating from Pakistan side.

The first-ever joint exercise between Pakistan and the Russian military took place in 2016.

Similarly, in September, a Pakistan armed forces' contingent participated in the opening ceremony of a multinational military exercise, named Kavkaz-2020, held at the Astrakhan region in Russia.

The exercise Kavkaz which lasted from September 21 to 26 aimed at assessing the ability of troops to react to various challenges and learn from each other’s experiences, DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar said at the time.