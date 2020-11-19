PTI secures majority by winning five independent G-B candidates

GILGIT CITY – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has secured majority in the Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly after five victorious independent candidates joined hands with ruling party on Thursday.

With the inclusion of Wazir Muhammad Saleem, Raja Nasir Ali Khan, Mushtaq Hussain, Haji Abdul Hameed and Javed A Manwa, the total number of PTI seats stands at 14.

Haji Shah Baig, another independent candidate is also likely to join the party on Friday.

As a candidate of Majlis-e-Wahdat-ul-Muslimeen (MWM), an ally of PTI, would also be supporting the ruling party, PTI, with 15 seats will be in position to form a government in GB.

PPP has so far won three seats, PML-N two, MWM one, while independent candidates were declared victorious on seven seats in the Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly elections held on November 15.

As many as 330 candidates, including four women, contested on 23 seats. At least 1,26,997 fresh voters had used their right of vote in general elections of GB.