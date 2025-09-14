Pakistan, US reaffirm cooperation across trade, security, and diplomatic channels

ISLAMABAD — Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio have pledged to take bilateral ties to an unprecedented level, expanding cooperation across trade, defense, and critical minerals.

The announcement came after a high-level call between the two leaders, who hailed the “strong momentum” in relations and discussed key regional and global developments.

The renewed engagement follows recent diplomatic thawing after the May conflict between Pakistan and India, which ended with a US-brokered ceasefire.

Pakistan has secured around $500 million in US investment for its critical minerals sector through a new deal with United States Strategic Metals (USSM). The agreement focuses on mining and processing strategic minerals, including rare earth elements (REEs), vital for defense, aerospace, and cutting-edge technology industries.

The Frontier Works Organisation (FWO), Pakistan’s largest critical minerals producer, signed a historic MoU with USSM, setting the stage for long-term collaboration in technology transfer, job creation, and sustainable growth — all while prioritizing environmental responsibility.

Additionally, a fresh trade agreement between the two countries promises tariff reductions on Pakistani exports and opens the door to a new era of economic cooperation, including developments in oil and energy sectors.