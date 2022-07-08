Pakistan’s first floating solar power project to be launched in Sindh

KARACHI – The Sindh government has planned to launch Pakistan’s first floating solar power project with capacity of 500 megawatts.

Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh made the announcement, stating that it will set up on Keenjhar lake. He hoped that the project will start generating electricity in two years.

He said that Go Company, working on the project is expected to invest $400 million in the project.

He said that this first and unique floating solar power plant project of its kind in Pakistan would not only provide 500 MW of environmentally friendly electricity but would also create employment opportunities in the province, promote tourism at Keenjhar Lake and help in controlling load shedding, state broadcaster reported.