Pakistan to shift all international airports to solar energy
KARACHI – The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has decided to shift all international airports of the country to green energy in phases by installing solar system.
In first phase, the Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, will be converted to solar energy as relevant authorities have been directed to prepare a feasibility report of the project.
DG Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Khaqan Murtaza hoped that the move to shift to green energy will save millions of rupees in terms of expenditure.
He told media that aviation authority has started working in this regard, adding that other international airports of country to be shifted to solar system in the second phase.
