Musical maestro Ustad Hussain Baksh Gullo passes away

In a poignant farewell to one of the last legends of the subcontinent's musical heritage, Ustad Hussain Baksh Gullo passed away on Tuesday morning in Lahore.

A luminary in Eastern classical music, Gullo, at the age of 75, left behind a profound legacy, survived by his two sons, Suraj and Chand, who are poised to carry forward the family's musical heritage.

Gullo, a powerhouse in Eastern classical music, traced his roots to both the Patiala and Sham Chaurasi gharanas, following in the footsteps of his father, the impeccable Ustad Nathu Khan. His mastery over Thumri and Kafi earned him recognition, crowned by a prestigious Pride of Performance award from the government of Pakistan.

Over a career spanning five decades, Gullo graced global stages, producing critically acclaimed albums. His influence reverberated not only within classical music circles on both sides of the border but also among aspiring singers who found inspiration in his artistry.

In the wake of his passing, Sharif Awan, Founder of Tehzeeb Foundation, hailed Gullo as "the singer of the singers" and emphasized his unparalleled expertise in Multani kafi. Awan remarked, "There's no doubt that Gullo's death is a big loss for classical music."

Musicians across genres mourned the loss of a seasoned name in the industry. Sajjad Tafu, a known guitarist, acknowledged Gullo's monumental contributions, emphasizing his role as a pioneer in classical music. Ghazal singer Tarranum Naz praised Gullo's selfless service to classical music, describing him as an institution and a teacher for aspiring singers.

Despite his sweet and ideal voice for classical singing, veteran composer and actor Arshad Mehmood noted that Gullo never received the respect he deserved.

As a tribute, the Lahore Arts Council is set to host a solemn tribute session in memory of Gullo. This gathering aims to celebrate the indelible legacy and remarkable artistry of the late maestro.