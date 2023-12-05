Aima Baig mesmerises fans at concert in Islamabad

In a recent spectacle in Islamabad, Baig graced the stage alongside the talented Bilal Saeed and Farhan Saeed, creating an unforgettable musical experience. The concert not only showcased Baig's vocal brilliance but also highlighted her dynamic presence as an artist. Fans were treated to a harmonious blend of melodies that resonated with the soul.

Taking to her Instagram, Baig shared glimpses of the musical extravaganza through her stories. The digital diary captured candid moments with fellow singers, offering fans an exclusive behind-the-scenes peek into the camaraderie that fuels their performances. Baig's infectious energy and connection with the audience were palpable, leaving a lasting impression.

She also posted a series of pictures with the musical maestro, Abida Parveen with the caption "This day couldn't get any better"

On the work front, Baig enjoys many smash hit songs including Ye Aaj Mujh Ko Kya Hua, Balma Bhagora, Kuch To Hua Hai, Khawabon Mein, Loota Rey, Pretty Face, Rahain, Satrangi, and Funkari to name a few.