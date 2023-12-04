Search

Yumna Zaidi exudes elegance in latest bridal couture photoshoot

Noor Fatima
03:51 PM | 4 Dec, 2023
Queen of couture, Yumna Zaidi, once again proved that she is the ultimate pinnacle of elegance and extravaganza! 

In the constellation of Pakistani entertainment industry, Zaidi shines brighter than any other star, thanks to her versatility and impeccable acting prowess. But Zaidi's light isn't limited to the glamour fraternity, it also brightens up the fashion world. From walking the ramp for renowned Pakistani designers to posing as a muse for their coutures, the Pyaar Ke Sadqay star has done it all!

This time around, the Thakan star took the spotlight in an extraordinary photoshoot featuring exquisite bridal attires crafted by renowned designer, Erum Khan Couture.

The visual feast aptly infused elegance, grace, and traditional opulence along with the Madawa actress's charisma.

From traditional lehengas to contemporary gowns, the Kis Se Kahoon star elegantly carried a diverse range of bridal couture. Each attire donned by Zaidi exuded a sense of regality, with intricate embroidery, elaborate motifs, and rich fabrics coming together to create a visual spectacle.

The photoshoot showcased a diverse color palette, from classic reds and maroons to pastel hues, Zaidi’s charm complemented the rich attires.

The bridal attires featured ornate embellishments, intricate embroidery, and carefully crafted silhouettes. Every bead, sequin, and thread seems to have been carefully chosen to create a symphony of elegance. With Ziadi's persona and the breathtaking attire, the photoshoot was visual treat for fashion connoisseurs.

On the work front, Zaidi was recently seen in Parizaad and Bakhtawar. Under her belt, she has several other dramas including Dar Si Jati Hai Sila, Pyar Ke Sadqay, Raaz-e-Ulfat, Dil Na Umeed To Nahi, Ishq-e-Laa, Ruswaiyaan and Sinf-e-Aahan.

Noor Fatima

