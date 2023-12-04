Yumna Zaidi exudes elegance in latest bridal couture photoshoot

Queen of couture, Yumna Zaidi, once again proved that she is the ultimate pinnacle of elegance and extravaganza!
In the constellation of Pakistani entertainment industry, Zaidi shines brighter than any other star, thanks to her versatility and impeccable acting prowess. But Zaidi's light isn't limited to the glamour fraternity, it also brightens up the fashion world. From walking the ramp for renowned Pakistani designers to posing as a muse for their coutures, the Pyaar Ke Sadqay star has done it all!
This time around, the Thakan star took the spotlight in an extraordinary photoshoot featuring exquisite bridal attires crafted by renowned designer, Erum Khan Couture.
The visual feast aptly infused elegance, grace, and traditional opulence along with the Madawa actress's charisma.
From traditional lehengas to contemporary gowns, the Kis Se Kahoon star elegantly carried a diverse range of bridal couture. Each attire donned by Zaidi exuded a sense of regality, with intricate embroidery, elaborate motifs, and rich fabrics coming together to create a visual spectacle.
The photoshoot showcased a diverse color palette, from classic reds and maroons to pastel hues, Zaidi’s charm complemented the rich attires.
The bridal attires featured ornate embellishments, intricate embroidery, and carefully crafted silhouettes. Every bead, sequin, and thread seems to have been carefully chosen to create a symphony of elegance. With Ziadi's persona and the breathtaking attire, the photoshoot was visual treat for fashion connoisseurs.
On the work front, Zaidi was recently seen in Parizaad and Bakhtawar. Under her belt, she has several other dramas including Dar Si Jati Hai Sila, Pyar Ke Sadqay, Raaz-e-Ulfat, Dil Na Umeed To Nahi, Ishq-e-Laa, Ruswaiyaan and Sinf-e-Aahan.
Pakistani rupee's value remained stable against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies in the open market.
On Monday, the US dollar was being quoted at 285.15 for buying and 287.95 for selling.
Euro rate stands at 309.9 for buying and 310.5 for selling. British Pound GBP rate stands at 359.4 for buying, and 360.05 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED currently hovers around 77.45 while rate of Saudi Riyal stands at 75.82.
The gold remained under pressure as the precious metal moved down despite an upward trend in the international market.
On the first day of the week, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs217,000 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs186,043
A single tola of 22-karat gold costs Rs170,539, while 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs. 192,325 and the price of 18k gold is Rs164,850.
In the global market, gold prices hover at around $2086, gaining $14.44 on Monday.
