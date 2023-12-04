Lahore's Lorry Adda to be transformed into an airport-style terminal

LAHORE – Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has announced a project to upgrade the Lorry Adda (bus stand) in provincial capital of Lahore.

The chief minister said stand the bus stand, which is currently in pathetic condition, will be transformed into an airport-style terminal under a Rs9 billion project.

The modern terminal will be established at same location in Badami Bagh where the lorry adda is located and it will feature modern facilities including bus bays, restrooms and waiting areas.

The government will also establish a multi-storey parking plaza at the upcoming bus terminal, covering an area of 46 canals. The cost of the project has been estimated at Rs4 billion.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Lahore Rafia Haider has called a meeting of the relevant departments to formulate a strategy for execution of the project.