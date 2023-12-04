Search

Pakistan

Lahore's Lorry Adda to be transformed into an airport-style terminal

04:30 PM | 4 Dec, 2023
Lahore's Lorry Adda to be transformed into an airport-style terminal
Source: A screengrab from YouTube video

LAHORE – Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has announced a project to upgrade the Lorry Adda (bus stand) in provincial capital of Lahore. 

The chief minister said stand the bus stand, which is currently in pathetic condition, will be transformed into an airport-style terminal under a Rs9 billion project. 

The modern terminal will be established at same location in Badami Bagh where the lorry adda is located and it will feature modern facilities including bus bays, restrooms and waiting areas. 

The government will also establish a multi-storey parking plaza at the upcoming bus terminal, covering an area of 46 canals. The cost of the project has been estimated at Rs4 billion.  

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Lahore Rafia Haider has called a meeting of the relevant departments to formulate a strategy for execution of the project. 

Punjab CM Naqvi lays foundation stone of Dadhocha Dam to address Rawalpindi water issues 

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

12:51 PM | 4 Dec, 2023

Aafia Siddiqui's sister bursts into tears after meeting sister in US ...

06:38 PM | 3 Dec, 2023

Nine 'beggars' removed from Saudi Arabia-bound flight at Multan ...

10:17 AM | 2 Dec, 2023

Punjab relaxes smog related restrictions in Lahore for the weekend

10:58 AM | 30 Nov, 2023

Lahore breathes easy after rain, as showers clear toxic smog

10:39 PM | 29 Nov, 2023

Sikh yatris robbed by 'policemen' in Lahore

11:44 AM | 29 Nov, 2023

Lahore Weather Update: Rain, thunderstorm to lash parts of Punjab

Advertisement

Latest

04:30 PM | 4 Dec, 2023

Lahore's Lorry Adda to be transformed into an airport-style terminal

Horoscope

08:43 AM | 4 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 4th December, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 4 Dec  2023

Pakistani rupee's value remained stable against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies in the open market.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Monday, the US dollar was being quoted at 285.15 for buying and 287.95 for selling.

Euro rate stands at 309.9 for buying and 310.5 for selling. British Pound GBP rate stands at 359.4 for buying, and 360.05 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED currently hovers around 77.45 while rate of Saudi Riyal stands at 75.82.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan – 4 December 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 285.15  287.95 
Euro EUR 309.9  310.5 
UK Pound Sterling GBP 359.4  360.05 
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.45 77.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.82 75.97
Australian Dollar AUD 187.72 188.22
Bahrain Dinar BHD 759.94 767.94
Canadian Dollar CAD 209.99 210.49
China Yuan CNY 39.78 39.88
Danish Krone DKK 41.95 42.05
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.38 36.48
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.49 1.56
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 926.39 935.39
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.38 60.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.44 175.44
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.25 26.55
Omani Riyal OMR 742.16 750.18
Qatari Riyal QAR 78.5 79.2
Singapore Dollar SGD 212.45 212.95
Swedish Korona SEK 27.09 27.19
Swiss Franc CHF 325.38 325.88
Thai Bhat THB 8.05 8.09

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices in Pakistan move down despite positive global cues

The gold remained under pressure as the precious metal moved down despite an upward trend in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 4 December 2023

On the first day of the week, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs217,000 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs186,043 

A single tola of 22-karat gold costs Rs170,539, while 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs. 192,325 and the price of 18k gold is Rs164,850.

In the global market, gold prices hover at around $2086, gaining $14.44 on Monday.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Karachi PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Islamabad PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Peshawar PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Quetta PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Sialkot PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Attock PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Gujranwala PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Jehlum PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Multan PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Bahawalpur PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Gujrat PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Nawabshah PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Chakwal PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Hyderabad PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Nowshehra PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Sargodha PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Faisalabad PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720
Mirpur PKR 217,000 PKR 2,720

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: