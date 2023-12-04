LHC orders imposition of Rs1 million fine on factories emitting smoke

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday ordered authorities to impose Rs1 million on factories spewing out polluted smoke in the provincial capital.
LHC’s Justice Shahid Karim issued the order while hearing a set of petitions seeking measures to combat intensifying smog. The director general of Environment Department was also present during the hearing.
The high court also directed the authorities to contact the Judicial Water Commission before de-sealing the factories.
During the hearing, the director general informed the court that the factories sealed by the environment department are unlocked by the factory owners by themselves.
At one point, a member of the water commission said that the factories releasing hazardous smoke are run in night, adding that the environment officials received bribes.
At which, Justice Shahid Karim directed the department to issue a warning to the officers involved in such practices.
The court also directed the authorities to impose Rs10,000 fine on domestic customers for wasting water and Rs20,000 over wasting of water by commercial consumers.
