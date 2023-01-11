Filipinos fly home with bags of onions from UAE and here's the reason

DUBAI - Expats from Philippines currently residing in the United Arab Emirates are flying home with bags full of onions, it has emerged.
Those who fly out of Dubai are expected to bring in chocolates back home but Filipinos have replaced the commodity with onion due to inflation in their home country.
Onions are now more expensive than beef and chicken in inflation-hit Philippines, leaving expats in the UAE with no option than to pack the staple vegetable into a suitcase and bring it home.
The Filipinos who recently traveled back to their homes found it better to gift the onions to the relatives instead of perfumes or chocolates as they could acquire the vegetable for only Dh2 per kilogramme.
In contrast, red onions are now being sold for up to 600 pesos (around Dh40) per kilogramme in Philippines based on the Department of Agriculture’s monitoring of market prices on January 9
What justifies their 'gifts' for family members is the fact that beef rump retails for 380 to 480 pesos (Dh25.50 to Dh32) while the price of chicken hovers around 180 to 220 pesos (Dh12 to Dh15).
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 11, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|234.55
|237.15
|Euro
|EUR
|270
|272.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|306
|309
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.7
|69.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.8
|67.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|165
|166.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|606.69
|611.19
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|177
|178.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|33.68
|33.93
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.99
|33.34
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.09
|29.44
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.76
|2.84
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.48
|2.52
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|745.63
|750.63
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|145.98
|147.18
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|592.78
|597.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.26
|62.76
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|170.12
|171.42
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|244
|245.75
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.8
|6.9
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs181,200 on Wednesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs155,350. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 142,900 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 166,750.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Karachi
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Islamabad
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Peshawar
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Quetta
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Sialkot
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Attock
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Gujranwala
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Jehlum
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Multan
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Gujrat
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Nawabshah
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Chakwal
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Hyderabad
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Nowshehra
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Sargodha
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Faisalabad
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Mirpur
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
