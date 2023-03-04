Pakistani pilgrim 'close to death' saved at Prophet's mosque

MADINAH - In a dramatic rescue, the life of a Pakistani pilgrim was saved after his heart stopped for more than 10 minutes at the Prophet’s (PBUH) Mosque in Madinah.

According to the details, the medical teams received an alert to deal with the case of a 70-year-old patient suffering from loss of consciousness inside the courtyards of the Prophet’s Mosque.

The team sprung into action and ambulance was dispatched immediately after which the teams got to know that the patient had suffered cardiac arrest and breathing difficulties.

Due to the timely action of the medical team which started CPR with electric shocks, the heart started beating again to the relief of the family members.

The patient was then transferred to Al-Safiah Healthcare Center for complete recovery and his condition became stable after some time after which he was discharged from the facility.