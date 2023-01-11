Search

Punjab CM Elahi likely to dodge vote of confidence today: reports

11:24 PM | 11 Jan, 2023
LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi late Wednesday arrived at the Punjab Assembly, but the provincial executive will would not seek a vote of confidence from the house tonight.

Reports in local media quoting well-informed sources claim that Elahi will delay the vote of no- confidence after not being able to complete the requisite members in today’s session.

The Punjab Assembly session was started under the chair of Speaker Sibtain Khan while contrasting reports surfaced as reportedly the PTI-backed government has a surprise while the opposition makes tall claims to dethrone Imran Khan's confidante.

Elahi needs 186 votes to secure his position; the PML-Q leader earlier announced taking up the motion but later dodged the move for not getting the required number of lawmakers.

Lately, Fawad Chaudhry, senior PTI leader and close of Imran Khan, shared a tweet, claiming that the government alliance has the support of 187 lawmakers for Elahi’s vote of confidence.

Amid the crucial session, the ruling party and opposition lawmakers have been locking horns in the assembly, with PML-N leaders crying foul and raising doubts about Speaker’s intention amid uncertainty.

The recent development comes as Lahore High Court extended the interim relief of reinstating Pervaiz Elahi as Punjab Chief Minister till Jan 12. LHC ruled that Governor can determine the date for a trust vote being sought from CM during an ongoing session.

More to follow...

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 11, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 234.55 237.15
Euro EUR 270 272.2
UK Pound Sterling GBP 306 309
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.7 69.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.8 67.25
Australian Dollar AUD 165 166.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 606.69 611.19
Canadian Dollar CAD 177 178.35
China Yuan CNY 33.68 33.93
Danish Krone DKK 32.99 33.34
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.09 29.44
Indian Rupee INR 2.76 2.84
Japanese Yen JPY 2.48 2.52
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 745.63 750.63
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 145.98 147.18
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 592.78 597.28
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 62.26 62.76
Singapore Dollar SGD 170.12 171.42
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 244 245.75
Thai Bhat THB 6.8 6.9

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs181,200 on Wednesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs155,350. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 142,900 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 166,750.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Karachi PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Islamabad PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Peshawar PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Quetta PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Sialkot PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Attock PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Gujranwala PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Jehlum PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Multan PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Bahawalpur PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Gujrat PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Nawabshah PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Chakwal PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Hyderabad PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Nowshehra PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Sargodha PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Faisalabad PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Mirpur PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080

