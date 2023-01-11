Punjab CM Elahi likely to dodge vote of confidence today: reports

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi late Wednesday arrived at the Punjab Assembly, but the provincial executive will would not seek a vote of confidence from the house tonight.

Reports in local media quoting well-informed sources claim that Elahi will delay the vote of no- confidence after not being able to complete the requisite members in today’s session.

The Punjab Assembly session was started under the chair of Speaker Sibtain Khan while contrasting reports surfaced as reportedly the PTI-backed government has a surprise while the opposition makes tall claims to dethrone Imran Khan's confidante.

Elahi needs 186 votes to secure his position; the PML-Q leader earlier announced taking up the motion but later dodged the move for not getting the required number of lawmakers.

Lately, Fawad Chaudhry, senior PTI leader and close of Imran Khan, shared a tweet, claiming that the government alliance has the support of 187 lawmakers for Elahi’s vote of confidence.

الحمدللہ 187 کا نمبر مکمل — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) January 11, 2023

Amid the crucial session, the ruling party and opposition lawmakers have been locking horns in the assembly, with PML-N leaders crying foul and raising doubts about Speaker’s intention amid uncertainty.

The recent development comes as Lahore High Court extended the interim relief of reinstating Pervaiz Elahi as Punjab Chief Minister till Jan 12. LHC ruled that Governor can determine the date for a trust vote being sought from CM during an ongoing session.

More to follow...