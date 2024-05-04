Renowned boxer Amir Khan has been honored with the prestigious title of Honorary Captain by the Pakistan Army. This announcement was made public through his social media platforms.
Khan posted on social media: "Thank you Pakistan for honouring me with the rank of Captain."
In response to receiving the Honorary Captaincy, Amir Khan expressed profound gratitude, underscoring the pivotal role played by the Pakistan Army in nurturing sporting talent within the nation. He articulated a deep sense of pride in being recognized by an institution he holds in high esteem.
For Khan, the honor of donning the Pakistan Army uniform and attaining the title of Honorary Captain resonates as a moment of immense significance, akin to his triumphs as a world champion. He reiterated his steadfast support for the Pakistan Army, acknowledging it as a source of enduring pride and honor.
Earlier, Pakistani boxing legend Amir Khan, alongside ace fighter Shahzaib Rind, had the honor of meeting Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in the garrison city of Rawalpindi. Pakistan Army's media wing stated that the top general commended both athletes for their outstanding achievements in sports.
The announcement of Khan's appointment as Honorary Captain underscores the recognition of his contributions and achievements in the realm of sports, symbolizing the intersection of athleticism and national pride.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 3, 2024 Thursday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 294.15 for buying and 297.15 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.8 for buying, and 348.2 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.40.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar DD
|USD
|277.25
|280.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.15
|182.15
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.29
|748.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.15
|205.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.85
|40.25
|Euro
|EUR
|294.15
|297.15
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.58
|35.93
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.39
|912.39
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.38
|58.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.24
|166.24
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.12
|25.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.98
|730.98
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.47
|77.17
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.4
|74.1
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.65
|206.65
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|25.46
|25.76
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|302.83
|305.33
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.15
|75.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.8
|348.2
