Renowned boxer Amir Khan has been honored with the prestigious title of Honorary Captain by the Pakistan Army. This announcement was made public through his social media platforms.

Khan posted on social media: "Thank you Pakistan for honouring me with the rank of Captain."

In response to receiving the Honorary Captaincy, Amir Khan expressed profound gratitude, underscoring the pivotal role played by the Pakistan Army in nurturing sporting talent within the nation. He articulated a deep sense of pride in being recognized by an institution he holds in high esteem.

For Khan, the honor of donning the Pakistan Army uniform and attaining the title of Honorary Captain resonates as a moment of immense significance, akin to his triumphs as a world champion. He reiterated his steadfast support for the Pakistan Army, acknowledging it as a source of enduring pride and honor.

Earlier, Pakistani boxing legend Amir Khan, alongside ace fighter Shahzaib Rind, had the honor of meeting Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in the garrison city of Rawalpindi. Pakistan Army's media wing stated that the top general commended both athletes for their outstanding achievements in sports.

The announcement of Khan's appointment as Honorary Captain underscores the recognition of his contributions and achievements in the realm of sports, symbolizing the intersection of athleticism and national pride.