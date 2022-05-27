Pakistan to celebrate Youm-e-Takbeer with national zeal
Share
ISLAMABAD – Youm-e-Takbeer will be observed tomorrow (Saturday) with national zeal and fervour to commemorate historic nuclear tests at Chagai in 1998.
This year theme of the day is “Na Jhuky thay na Jhuken gay”.
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has also released a national song in connection with the “Youm-e-Takbeer”. It was aimed at highlighting the importance of “Youm-e-Takbeer”.
The day is celebrated on May 28, annually to commemorate the historic event of conducting nuclear tests in 1998. This day not only made Pakistan seventh nuclear state of the world but also the very first Islamic state equipping nuclear arsenal.
The operation was conducted in Rasko hills of Chaghi district Balochistan. The reason of conducting the operation was to give a response to a total of five nuclear explosions by India.
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had already announced ten-day celebrations on the completion of 24 years of nuclear tests.
ISPR DG shares special message on Youm-e-Takbeer 01:01 PM | 28 May, 2021
RAWALPINDI – Inter-Services Public Relations Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar on Friday shared a ...
- Impact of climate change on Pakistani agriculture06:22 AM | 27 May, 2022
- Pakistan becomes a full member of the international olive council09:53 PM | 22 May, 2022
- Impact of Climate Change on Mango Production in Pakistan08:30 PM | 19 May, 2022
- Pakistan agriculture facing severe water shortage06:33 AM | 16 May, 2022
- Effects of severe heat wave on crops in Pakistan06:17 PM | 11 May, 2022
- GB CM Khalid Khurshid, 50 cops booked for ‘opening fire on ...01:08 PM | 27 May, 2022
- Stock market, rupee respond positively as govt ends petroleum ...12:20 PM | 27 May, 2022
- Pakistan to celebrate Youm-e-Takbeer with national zeal11:17 AM | 27 May, 2022
-
-
- Amna Ilyas’ new bold photo from France sets internet on fire07:13 PM | 26 May, 2022
- Fans share their dance videos to celebrate Ali Zafar’s hit song ...05:50 PM | 26 May, 2022
- Alizeh Shah’s new video of enjoying song in car goes viral04:45 PM | 26 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022