Pakistan to celebrate Youm-e-Takbeer with national zeal

ISLAMABAD – Youm-e-Takbeer will be observed tomorrow (Saturday) with national zeal and fervour to commemorate historic nuclear tests at Chagai in 1998.

This year theme of the day is “Na Jhuky thay na Jhuken gay”.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has also released a national song in connection with the “Youm-e-Takbeer”. It was aimed at highlighting the importance of “Youm-e-Takbeer”.

The day is celebrated on May 28, annually to commemorate the historic event of conducting nuclear tests in 1998. This day not only made Pakistan seventh nuclear state of the world but also the very first Islamic state equipping nuclear arsenal.

The operation was conducted in Rasko hills of Chaghi district Balochistan. The reason of conducting the operation was to give a response to a total of five nuclear explosions by India.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had already announced ten-day celebrations on the completion of 24 years of nuclear tests.