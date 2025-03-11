Islamabad weather update today March 11 2025

ISLAMABAD – Partly cloudy weather with light rain wind/thunderstorm is expected in Islamabad and surroundings on March 11, 2025, according to the Met Office.

As per the forecast, the humidity in the capital city would remain 90% while the temperature would hover between 12-14 °C.

It said rain is expected in some areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and Balochistan as well.

The Meteorological Department said light snowfall is expected on the mountains in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, and Shangla. The rain will continue until March 16.

Meanwhile, in Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir, rain and snowfall are intermittently ongoing. Due to landslides in the upper Neelum Valley, the Neelum Road has been closed.

It comes as the shallow westerly wave has entered northern parts of Pakistan.

Tourists and travelers visiting mountainous areas are advised to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary travelling from 13th to 16th March, the Met Office said.