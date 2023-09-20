Shaheen Shah Afridi and Ansha Afridi’s wedding pictures, videos surface online

KARACHI – Ace Pakistani speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi and Ansha Afridi, the daughter of cricket legend Shahid Afridi tied the knot on Tuesday and the wedding event was held in Karachi which was attended by family, friends, and Pakistan cricket team members.

Clicks, and videos from the high-profile wedding event have gone viral as Afridi fans and social media users eagerly await glimpses from the event.

The wedding pictures were all over the internet with social media users extending their wishes and best regards to the happy couple. In the pictures, Pakistani skipper Skipper Babar Azam remained in the limelight while other notable sports fraternity members and social personalities were also spotted.

The lavish wedding was the talk of the town as top celebs and other notables graced the event. Afridi, 23, was all smiles on his big day but he has not shared any pictures with his wife on social media due to privacy, while his snaps with team members and father-in-law were lively.

Shaheen, and daughter of the former skipper tied the knot in a beautiful daytime nikkah in February this year.

وَخَلَقْنَاكُمْ أَزْوَاجًا



"And We created you in pairs.” ????



A huge thank you for all the messages and calls, and an even bigger thank you for all the duas (prayers).



The new journey has started…♥️#Anshaheen #AnshaAfridi #ShaheenAfridi #ShahidAfridi pic.twitter.com/X0CBudokOT — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi_) September 20, 2023

Shahid Afridi, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Babar Azam with Shaheen’s father. ✨

Just look at Babar and Shaheen, they share an unbreakable bond????❤️#ShaheenAfridi #ShahidAfridi #BabarAzam???? #ShaheenShahAfridi pic.twitter.com/boifVhDidN — Maham Gillani (@DheetAfridian) September 19, 2023

