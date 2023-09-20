Shaheen Shah Afridi and Ansha Afridi’s wedding pictures, videos surface online

KARACHI – Ace Pakistani speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi and Ansha Afridi, the daughter of cricket legend Shahid Afridi tied the knot on Tuesday and the wedding event was held in Karachi which was attended by family, friends, and Pakistan cricket team members.
Clicks, and videos from the high-profile wedding event have gone viral as Afridi fans and social media users eagerly await glimpses from the event.
The wedding pictures were all over the internet with social media users extending their wishes and best regards to the happy couple. In the pictures, Pakistani skipper Skipper Babar Azam remained in the limelight while other notable sports fraternity members and social personalities were also spotted.
The lavish wedding was the talk of the town as top celebs and other notables graced the event. Afridi, 23, was all smiles on his big day but he has not shared any pictures with his wife on social media due to privacy, while his snaps with team members and father-in-law were lively.
Shaheen, and daughter of the former skipper tied the knot in a beautiful daytime nikkah in February this year.
وَخَلَقْنَاكُمْ أَزْوَاجًا— Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi_) September 20, 2023
"And We created you in pairs.” ????
A huge thank you for all the messages and calls, and an even bigger thank you for all the duas (prayers).
The new journey has started…♥️#Anshaheen #AnshaAfridi #ShaheenAfridi #ShahidAfridi pic.twitter.com/X0CBudokOT
VIDEO OF THE DAY????♥️.— Shaharyar Ejaz ???? (@SharyOfficial) September 19, 2023
- Babar Azam at Shaheen Shah Afridi's Wedding.#BabarAzam #ShaheenAfridi #ShaheenAfridi #ShaheenShahAfridi pic.twitter.com/ZVPUUSUTrU
Exclusive scenes from wedding ceremony of Shaheen Shah Afridi with Shahid Afridi's daughter Ansha Afridi in Karachi. #ShaheenShahAfridi #BabarAzam #ShahidAfridi #Karachi #TOKReports pic.twitter.com/RAWBvSMgwr— Times of Karachi (@TOKCityOfLights) September 19, 2023
Shahid Afridi, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Babar Azam with Shaheen’s father. ✨— Maham Gillani (@DheetAfridian) September 19, 2023
Just look at Babar and Shaheen, they share an unbreakable bond????❤️#ShaheenAfridi #ShahidAfridi #BabarAzam???? #ShaheenShahAfridi pic.twitter.com/boifVhDidN
شاہین آفریدی کی انشاء آفریدی سے شادی، سٹیج پر شاندار تزئین و آرائش، ویڈیو وائرل۔۔۔#SamaaTV #ShahidAfridi #ShaheenShahAfridi #AnshaAfridi #ShaheenWedsAnsha pic.twitter.com/CHVCBfRUif— SAMAA TV (@SAMAATV) September 19, 2023
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-09-20/shaheen-shah-afridi-and-ansha-afridi-s-wedding-pictures-videos-surface-online-1695184478-4523.jpg
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-09-20/shaheen-shah-afridi-and-ansha-afridi-s-wedding-pictures-videos-surface-online-1695184478-2489.jpg
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-09-20/shaheen-shah-afridi-and-ansha-afridi-s-wedding-pictures-videos-surface-online-1695184478-2648.jpg
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 20, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|295.5
|298.65
|Euro
|EUR
|320
|323
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|373.5
|377
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.7
|82.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|78.9
|79.7
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|789.66
|797.66
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.87
|41.27
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.6
|43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.93
|38.28
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.92
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|968.3
|977.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.21
|63.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.01
|177.01
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|771.25
|779.25
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|81.57
|82.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217
|219
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|331.2
|333.7
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.44
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,100 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,990.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,324 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs199,832.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Karachi
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Quetta
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Attock
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Multan
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
