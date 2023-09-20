PM Kakar reiterates Pakistan's support for Global Development Initiative

NEW YORK – Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar attended Sustainable Development Goals Summit Leader's Dialogue on the sidelines of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

In his speech at the SDG Summit Leader's Dialogue, the interim premier extended Islamabad’s support for Global Development Initiative (GDI), highlighted the need for adequate financing, and called for action in key areas to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

The premier called for action in key areas including food production, infrastructure investment, industrialization, resilient healthcare systems and the bridging digital divide.

High Level Meeting on Global Development Initiative (GDI) Cooperation Outcomes.



Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar participated in a High Level Meeting on Global Development Initiative (GDI) Cooperation Outcomes. The GDI was proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping on… pic.twitter.com/rMfkI9WZgz — Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) September 19, 2023

Kakar said proper implementation of the development agenda is only possible with global and regional cooperation. He welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping's statement of setting up another fund of $10 billion dedicated to the implementation of the GDI.

He also mentioned that progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals had suffered a serious setback due to the poly crises of COVID-19, conflict, and climate change.

Pakistani PM was of the view that Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor were vital vehicles for achieving the SDGs.

He said Pakistan looked forward to enhancing its cooperation with Beijing and other members of the Group of Friends of GDI to realise their collective aspiration for the implementation of SDGs.