Saboor Aly raises temperature with new bold pictures

Pakistani diva Saboor Aly never missed a chance to entertain her huge fan following online as the actor mastered the art of turning heads.

From acting to modeling, the Parizaad star made millions swoon with her every avatar, as her bold personality is the reason why netizens have fallen head over heels for the 28-year-old.

The Gul-o-Gulzar star is back with her charismatic beauty, as she delighted people with the latest pictures

In recent clicks, she was spotted wearing a sleeveless floral dress that embodied the essence of springtime. With the floral attire, Saboor goes with chic accessories, and completes her look with a bracelet and a pair of white sneakers.

Fans and social media users were in awe of the actress as she exuded elegance, but the pictures also irked some people who questioned the actor’s choice of clothing.

Saboor is known for her finest performance in several dramas including Fitrat, Ishq Mein Kaafir, Mere Khudaya, Mr. Shamim, Rang Laaga, Teri Meri Kahani, Bhai, Dil Awaiz, Gul-o-Gulzar, Parizaad, Visaal, Naqab Zan, and Teri Chah Mein.