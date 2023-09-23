Search

Saboor Aly raises temperature with new bold pictures

11:29 AM | 23 Sep, 2023
Saboor Aly raises temperature with new bold pictures
Pakistani diva Saboor Aly never missed a chance to entertain her huge fan following online as the actor mastered the art of turning heads.

From acting to modeling, the Parizaad star made millions swoon with her every avatar, as her bold personality is the reason why netizens have fallen head over heels for the 28-year-old.

The Gul-o-Gulzar star is back with her charismatic beauty, as she delighted people with the latest pictures

In recent clicks, she was spotted wearing a sleeveless floral dress that embodied the essence of springtime. With the floral attire, Saboor goes with chic accessories, and completes her look with a bracelet and a pair of white sneakers.

Fans and social media users were in awe of the actress as she exuded elegance, but the pictures also irked some people who questioned the actor’s choice of clothing.

Saboor is known for her finest performance in several dramas including Fitrat, Ishq Mein Kaafir, Mere Khudaya, Mr. Shamim, Rang Laaga, Teri Meri Kahani, Bhai, Dil Awaiz, Gul-o-Gulzar, Parizaad, Visaal, Naqab Zan, and Teri Chah Mein.

03:19 PM | 23 Sep, 2023

Pakistan Navy chief attends International Seapower Symposium 2023 in USA

08:43 AM | 23 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 23 September 2023

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on Sept 23, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 23, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 292 295.15
Euro EUR 317 320
UK Pound Sterling GBP 372.5 376
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.5 82.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 78.55 79.3
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 781.13 789.13
Canadian Dollar CAD 220 222.2
China Yuan CNY 40.22 40.62
Danish Krone DKK 42.35 42.75
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.93 38.28
Indian Rupee INR 3.57 3.68
Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 951.03 960.03
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.62 63.22
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.23 176.23
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.87 28.17
Omani Riyal OMR 762.72 770.72
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 80.69 81.39
Singapore Dollar SGD 217 219
Swedish Korona SEK 26.62 26.92
Swiss Franc CHF 325.12 327.62
Thai Bhat THB 8.31 8.46

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – September 23, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,800 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,020.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs170,068 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs198,365.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 23 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 215,800 PKR 2,565
Karachi PKR 215,800 PKR 2,565
Islamabad PKR 215,800 PKR 2,565
Peshawar PKR 215,800 PKR 2,565
Quetta PKR 215,800 PKR 2,565
Sialkot PKR 215,800 PKR 2,565
Attock PKR 215,800 PKR 2,565
Gujranwala PKR 215,800 PKR 2,565
Jehlum PKR 215,800 PKR 2,565
Multan PKR 215,800 PKR 2,565
Bahawalpur PKR 215,800 PKR 2,565
Gujrat PKR 215,800 PKR 2,565
Nawabshah PKR 215,800 PKR 2,565
Chakwal PKR 215,800 PKR 2,565
Hyderabad PKR 215,800 PKR 2,565
Nowshehra PKR 215,800 PKR 2,565
Sargodha PKR 215,800 PKR 2,565
Faisalabad PKR 215,800 PKR 2,565
Mirpur PKR 215,800 PKR 2,565

