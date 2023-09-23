Saboor Aly raises temperature with new bold pictures

Pakistani diva Saboor Aly never missed a chance to entertain her huge fan following online as the actor mastered the art of turning heads.
From acting to modeling, the Parizaad star made millions swoon with her every avatar, as her bold personality is the reason why netizens have fallen head over heels for the 28-year-old.
The Gul-o-Gulzar star is back with her charismatic beauty, as she delighted people with the latest pictures
In recent clicks, she was spotted wearing a sleeveless floral dress that embodied the essence of springtime. With the floral attire, Saboor goes with chic accessories, and completes her look with a bracelet and a pair of white sneakers.
Fans and social media users were in awe of the actress as she exuded elegance, but the pictures also irked some people who questioned the actor’s choice of clothing.
Saboor is known for her finest performance in several dramas including Fitrat, Ishq Mein Kaafir, Mere Khudaya, Mr. Shamim, Rang Laaga, Teri Meri Kahani, Bhai, Dil Awaiz, Gul-o-Gulzar, Parizaad, Visaal, Naqab Zan, and Teri Chah Mein.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 23, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|292
|295.15
|Euro
|EUR
|317
|320
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|372.5
|376
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.5
|82.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.55
|79.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|781.13
|789.13
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.22
|40.62
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.35
|42.75
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.93
|38.28
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.92
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|951.03
|960.03
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.62
|63.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.23
|176.23
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|762.72
|770.72
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|80.69
|81.39
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217
|219
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.62
|26.92
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.12
|327.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.31
|8.46
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,800 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,020.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs170,068 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs198,365.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Karachi
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Quetta
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Attock
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Multan
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
