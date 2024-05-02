Search

Pakistan

Rangers' deployment in Karachi extended for another 6 months

Web Desk
09:40 PM | 2 May, 2024
Rangers in Karachi

The Sindh Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, has approved a six-month extension for the deployment of Rangers in Karachi Division. This extension aims to bolster security measures in the region and address pertinent administrative concerns.

During the recent Sindh Cabinet session under the leadership of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, the decision to prolong the deployment of Rangers in Karachi Division until December 9, 2024, was endorsed.

Furthermore, various crucial resolutions were passed during the meeting. These include the introduction of premium number plates for vehicles, allocation of funds amounting to 1.5 billion rupees for the purchase of an integrated high field (1.5 Tesla) MRI system for SIUT Karachi, and the allocation of funds worth 10.189 billion rupees for the fulfillment of retired government employees' duties.

The proposal to introduce premium number plates for vehicles, as presented by the Ministry of Excise and Taxation, received the Cabinet's approval. The department currently issues three types of plates: commercial, non-commercial, and motorcycle plates. In the fiscal year 2021-22, the department issued a total of 71,645 choice number plates, generating revenue of 44 million rupees in fees.

Additionally, the Ministry of Health highlighted the need for funds amounting to 1.5 billion rupees for the purchase of an integrated high field (1.5 Tesla) MRI system for SIUT Karachi. Following discussions, the Cabinet approved the allocation of 1.5 billion rupees for the procurement of the MRI system.

Moreover, Secretary Treasury Fiaz Jatoi provided an update on the pending duties of retired government employees. He stated that as of November 30, 2023, 19,537 government employees are awaiting the receipt of their duties after retirement. The total amount payable for duties amounts to 36.842 billion rupees. The government has already approved 21.558 billion rupees, out of which 11.369 billion rupees have been disbursed, leaving 10.189 billion rupees pending. Following discussions, Chief Minister Sindh approved the release of 1 billion rupees from the Treasury.

Secretary Irrigation Zaheer Khairio highlighted the requirement for funds for the extension of the Superior Bund Canal, Khuda Wah District (RD-O 47), and emergency works in Dadu Division Larkana District. After exchange of views, Chief Minister Sindh approved an allocation of 449.563 million rupees to ensure timely completion of emergency works.

Latest

10:27 PM | 2 May, 2024

Another private airline likely to start operations in Pakistan: Details inside

Gold & Silver

02:32 PM | 2 May, 2024

Gold price dips by Rs900 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan - PKR to US Dollar and other currencies - 2 May 2024

Following are Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 2, 2024 Thursday in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 293.5 for buying and 296.5 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.45 for buying, and 347.85 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.35.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 2 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.25 280.15
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.35 748.35
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.49 38.89
Danish Krone DKK 40 40.4
Euro EUR 293.5 296.5
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.57 35.92
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.08 913.08
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.33 58.93
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.25 168.25
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.32 25.62
Omani Riyal OMR 722.99 730.99
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.48 77.18
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.35 74
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Krona SEK 25.46 25.76
Swiss Franc CHF 305.64 308.14
Thai Baht THB 7.52 7.67
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344.45 347.85
Australian Dollar AUD 179.2 181

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

