Rangers' deployment in Karachi extended for another 6 months

The Sindh Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, has approved a six-month extension for the deployment of Rangers in Karachi Division. This extension aims to bolster security measures in the region and address pertinent administrative concerns.

During the recent Sindh Cabinet session under the leadership of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, the decision to prolong the deployment of Rangers in Karachi Division until December 9, 2024, was endorsed.

Furthermore, various crucial resolutions were passed during the meeting. These include the introduction of premium number plates for vehicles, allocation of funds amounting to 1.5 billion rupees for the purchase of an integrated high field (1.5 Tesla) MRI system for SIUT Karachi, and the allocation of funds worth 10.189 billion rupees for the fulfillment of retired government employees' duties.

The proposal to introduce premium number plates for vehicles, as presented by the Ministry of Excise and Taxation, received the Cabinet's approval. The department currently issues three types of plates: commercial, non-commercial, and motorcycle plates. In the fiscal year 2021-22, the department issued a total of 71,645 choice number plates, generating revenue of 44 million rupees in fees.

Additionally, the Ministry of Health highlighted the need for funds amounting to 1.5 billion rupees for the purchase of an integrated high field (1.5 Tesla) MRI system for SIUT Karachi. Following discussions, the Cabinet approved the allocation of 1.5 billion rupees for the procurement of the MRI system.

Moreover, Secretary Treasury Fiaz Jatoi provided an update on the pending duties of retired government employees. He stated that as of November 30, 2023, 19,537 government employees are awaiting the receipt of their duties after retirement. The total amount payable for duties amounts to 36.842 billion rupees. The government has already approved 21.558 billion rupees, out of which 11.369 billion rupees have been disbursed, leaving 10.189 billion rupees pending. Following discussions, Chief Minister Sindh approved the release of 1 billion rupees from the Treasury.

Secretary Irrigation Zaheer Khairio highlighted the requirement for funds for the extension of the Superior Bund Canal, Khuda Wah District (RD-O 47), and emergency works in Dadu Division Larkana District. After exchange of views, Chief Minister Sindh approved an allocation of 449.563 million rupees to ensure timely completion of emergency works.