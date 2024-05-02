Search

Immigration

UAE simplifies process for immigration related documents: Here are the changes

Web Desk
09:41 PM | 2 May, 2024
UAE simplifies process for immigration related documents: Here are the changes

DUBAI - The government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has simplified the process for getting immigration-related documents in a major relief for immigrants.

According to the fresh rules, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) has streamlined the process for the issuance of passports for Emiratis, as well as Emirates ID and residency permits for expatriates.

As far as the simplification is concerned, previously, these services required four steps, but now it is only a single-step process to make it more convenient for customers.

The move comes as the emirate is going forward with its Zero Government Bureaucracy programme aimed at making public service delivery more efficient and simple.

As part of the simplification, several fields have been eliminated from the service requests. For instance, for passport services, four out of ten fields have been removed, while for the ID card and residence permit services, six fields have been eliminated.

According to the changes, the customer's last registered address is now displayed, and all remaining fields are automatically filled out based on the principle of requesting data once, Khaleej Times reported.

Besides, attachments previously required for these services have also been reduced. This means that the personal photo attachment is no longer necessary for passport services, and for ID card and residence permit services, all three main attachments, including the passport attachment, the summary of registration for citizens, and the personal photo, have been eliminated.

It has to be clarified that the customers can still change the data and photos that are retrieved from the system. Furthermore, the need for a passport loss circular document has been replaced by an electronic circular, and the health insurance document for residents is retrieved through institutional linkage.

The changes are so comprehensive in nature that ICP has introduced smart payment channels such as Apple Pay and Google Pay, which have simplified the payment process and reduced the time needed for processing the application. 

It is to be clarified that the United Arab Emirates is home to millions of foreign workers and simplifying the process would benefit them to save time and avoid the hassle of excessive paperwork.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

10:27 PM | 2 May, 2024

Another private airline likely to start operations in Pakistan: ...

10:13 PM | 2 May, 2024

Sri Lanka extends visa-free entry: Here's list of eligible countries

09:41 PM | 2 May, 2024

UAE simplifies process for immigration related documents: Here are ...

01:26 PM | 2 May, 2024

No more airport gate checks as FIA relaxes rules for passengers

11:29 PM | 1 May, 2024

Russia relaxes immigration documentation for Hijab wearing women

08:17 PM | 1 May, 2024

25 countries allowed visa-free access to Tajikistan: Here's the list

Immigration

08:11 PM | 30 Apr, 2024

New data finds Pakistan's most punctual airline: Here's the answer

08:02 PM | 1 May, 2024

Hajj 2024: Pilgrims to wear special tags in Saudi Arabia

01:34 PM | 30 Apr, 2024

Airline set to introduce first AI cabin crew member: Details inside

07:38 PM | 30 Apr, 2024

Canada tightens policy for off-campus work hours for international ...

07:55 PM | 30 Apr, 2024

Ethiopians face EU's ire with strict visa requirements

Advertisement

Latest

10:27 PM | 2 May, 2024

Another private airline likely to start operations in Pakistan: Details inside

Gold & Silver

02:32 PM | 2 May, 2024

Gold price dips by Rs900 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan - PKR to US Dollar and other currencies - 2 May 2024

Following are Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 2, 2024 Thursday in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 293.5 for buying and 296.5 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.45 for buying, and 347.85 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.35.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 2 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.25 280.15
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.35 748.35
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.49 38.89
Danish Krone DKK 40 40.4
Euro EUR 293.5 296.5
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.57 35.92
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.08 913.08
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.33 58.93
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.25 168.25
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.32 25.62
Omani Riyal OMR 722.99 730.99
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.48 77.18
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.35 74
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Krona SEK 25.46 25.76
Swiss Franc CHF 305.64 308.14
Thai Baht THB 7.52 7.67
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344.45 347.85
Australian Dollar AUD 179.2 181

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: