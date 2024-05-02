Search

Immigration

Sri Lanka extends visa-free entry: Here's list of eligible countries

Web Desk
10:13 PM | 2 May, 2024
COLOMBO - The government of Sri Lanka has extended the visa-free entry facility made available to seven countries.

As per a fresh announcement, Sri Lanka has extended its free visa liberty for citizens of China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Russia, and Thailand.

The citizens from the above-listed countries can enjoy visa-free travel to Sri Lanka until May 24th this year. The visa-free entry was permitted last year when Sri Lanka introduced this facility but was later extended until April 30th, 2024.

The move is aimed at promoting tourism and supporting the fragile economy that has been hit hard by multiple factors including terrorism and the onslaught of the pandemic which brought travel to a standstill. 

The visa-free regime for different countries has helped Sri Lanka massively. For instance, in the first three months of 2024, the country welcomed over 600,000 tourists, a number close to what it saw in 2018 before the pandemic. The Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority reported that in March alone, over 200,000 tourists arrived, with India, Russia, the United Kingdom, and Germany being the top sources of visitors.

Sri Lanka aims to host 2.3 million visitors in 2024, after receiving 1.48 million visitors in 2023. The country expects to ramp up the numbers to 5 million in the coming years and the extension in visa-free liberty is a testament to that.

This surge in tourism is a positive sign for the country's economy and its recovery from the impacts of the pandemic as well as the economic downfall.

Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan - PKR to US Dollar and other currencies - 2 May 2024

Following are Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 2, 2024 Thursday in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 293.5 for buying and 296.5 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.45 for buying, and 347.85 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.35.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 2 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.25 280.15
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.35 748.35
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.49 38.89
Danish Krone DKK 40 40.4
Euro EUR 293.5 296.5
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.57 35.92
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.08 913.08
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.33 58.93
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.25 168.25
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.32 25.62
Omani Riyal OMR 722.99 730.99
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.48 77.18
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.35 74
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Krona SEK 25.46 25.76
Swiss Franc CHF 305.64 308.14
Thai Baht THB 7.52 7.67
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344.45 347.85
Australian Dollar AUD 179.2 181

