Another private airline likely to start operations in Pakistan: Details inside

Web Desk
10:27 PM | 2 May, 2024
KARACHI - Pakistan's airspace might be welcoming another private carrier soon to help flyers have diversity and choice in their travel plans.

In this regard, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has announced the renewal of K2 Airways’ charter license, with immediate effect. 

The license is renewed when the carrier fulfills all the necessary codal formalities set forth by the aviation regulator.

PCAA has confirmed that K2 Airways had met all the requirements which led to the renewal of its license. Interestingly, K2 Airways had withdrawn its application for the Tourism Promotion & Regional Integration (TPRI) license.

As far as the current status is concerned, K2 Airways is in the process of acquiring an aircraft to launch its operations and help flyers travel to their favourite destination.

It bears mentioning that the Pakistani aviation industry has recently seen the entry of multiple international carriers. For instance, Malaysian airline Batik Air announced the launch of direct flights between Pakistan’s financial capital Karachi, and Kuala Lumpur.

Moreover, Ethiopian Airlines has also resumed operations in the country after a gap of 19 years. Famous airline Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has also announced flights to and from Pakistan as it has been given the go-ahead by the federal government.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is a low-cost airline and is a joint venture with state-owned ADQ (formerly, Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company, ADDH), which owns 51 percent with Wizz Air Holdings owning the remaining 49 percent.

Furthermore, Azerbaijan has launched direct flights to Karachi to give a boost to tourism which is fast recovering owing to the lifting of restrictions imposed after the COVID-19 pandemic.  

Meanwhile, Pakistan is currently struggling with the resumption of flights to the United Kingdom by the national carrier, Pakistan International Airlines; the carrier is facing financial challenges and permission by European regulators and has even grounded aircraft owing to the same economic viability issue though the federal government has decided to privatize the carrier.

