Bahrain airport offers free city tour: Details inside

MANAMA - In an exciting offer, transit passengers travelling through Bahrain International Airport (BIA) can explore the city for free.

In an announcement made by Gulf Air, Bahrain Airport Company, and Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority, it was confirmed that passengers with layover ranging from five to 24 hours can avail of a free city tour.

The offer is valid from 05 July 2023 and visitors can enjoy Bahrain’s landmarks and historical hotspots during the tour.

The service is being offered jointly by Gulf Air, BAC, Bahrain Tourism & Exhibitions Authority, with transportation provided by Kanoo Travel and is sure to benefit those who have to spend hours at the airport.

Dr. Nasser Qaedi, CEO of the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority assured the full readiness of a dedicated team within the authority to provide the service and said travellers passing through the Airport during their transit will have access to a comprehensive tourism programme customized to the duration of their layover.

The visit will encompass a wide range of offerings, including entertainment options, heritage sites, and major tourist attractions to enrich the experience of tourists.

It has also been announced that a reliable and secure tourist transportation service will be provided during these tours to encourage visitors to visit Bahrain again.

“The Kingdom of Bahrain is not only an increasingly attractive destination for business and leisure travellers, but also a strategic gateway between East and West. Scores of visitors’ transit through BIA daily, with many not getting a chance to see the country beyond the confines of the airport. We hope the introduction of this new service will enhance the passenger experience, give visitors a better understanding of all the remarkable attractions Bahrain has to offer,” Gulf Air Group Holding Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Goh said.

Bahrain is a small island country in the Middle East which is a fascinating destination with a rich history and vibrant culture. Known for its modern skyline and warm hospitality, Bahrain offers a unique blend of tradition and progress.

The country is famous for its pearl diving heritage, traditional souks (markets), and historical sites such as the Bahrain Fort. Visitors can explore the bustling capital city of Manama, relax on stunning beaches, or indulge in the local cuisine, which includes delicious dishes like machboos (spiced rice) and grilled seafood. Bahrain's welcoming atmosphere and diverse attractions make it an enticing place to visit.